MCU’s Kang will be a “very different type of villain” from Thanos, Kevin Feige says

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

The newest MCU big bad on the block, Kang, will be different from previous villain Thanos, according to Marvel’s Kevin Feige.

With new phases on the MCU horizon, comes new villains. And with Thanos gone, a new ultimate baddie needs to take his place. And it seems like we have one.

Marvel’s fourth phase, otherwise known as the Multiverse Saga heading into Phase Five and Six, will be featuring the villain Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

And while he also features a predominantly purple get-up, Kang is going to be very different from Thanos, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

Not everything is fully known about the villain, specifically his MCU iteration, as we have yet to truly see him in action. But he did pop up at the end of Loki’s first season, and it seems like he is also going to appear again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, if the newly released Comic-Con trailer footage is anything to go by.

Marvel Studios/Andy Park Kang also makes an appearance in the Ant-Man Quantumania poster.

Within the clip, he appears very threatening, and states: “Everything you are holding onto, everything you call life, I know how it ends.” And when Ant-Man explains that he’s an Avenger, Kang says: “You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?”

As described on the MCU Wiki, this version of Kang, aka Nathaniel Richards, is one of the hostile variants of his original self, who sought to conquer as many alternate universes as he could during the Multiversal War. And according to Feige, there are many different versions of Kang, which is what makes him so great.

Feige loves that Kang is different from Thanos

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Feige revealed: “What I love is that [Kang is] totally different from Thanos. He is completely different. It’s not just how about there’s a bigger purple guy with a helmet, that’s not what Kang is.

“Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what’s most exciting and most differentiates him.”

Kang was one of many MCU reveals during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, many of which can be read about here.