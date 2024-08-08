MCU fans convinced 2025 movie is canceled after Disney chief’s worrying statement

Blade fans are having a bad time, as they’re convinced the upcoming MCU reboot has officially been canceled after it was left out of a memo issued by Disney.

Those same fans should be having a great time. Wesley Snipes made his return as the legendary daywalker for Deadpool & Wolverine, a cameo so good that it’s got the film’s stars pushing for a Logan-style send-off for the character.

But it’s put the spotlight squarely back on the MCU’s Blade reboot. Announced in 2019, the film is supposed to star Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth, and its release date has been shuffled multiple times.

Fans are now convinced the project is outright canceled, though. While the release date is currently holding fast for November 2025, it was notably absent from a statement issued by Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston regarding Disney’s 2025 output.

20th Century Studios Fans are convinced the MCU Blade reboot is canceled and are calling for a Wesley Snipes return instead.

“In 2025, our theatrical slate remains just as robust, with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Zootopia 2, and Avatar 3. And in 2026, we look forward to Avengers: Doomsday, a new Star Wars movie featuring the Mandalorian and Grogu, and Toy Story 5- the first Toy Story movie since 2019.” the statement reads.

As fans pointed out, Blade is the only announced MCU film not included in the messaging, which has led many to believe the film has finally been canceled. Fans on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit are expressing their frustration, wondering why it won’t even be acknowledged.

“This is why I wish Disney just delayed it when they made their slate updates a couple days ago. It’s not making November 2025. Everyone with any knowledge of the industry and filming schedules knows this. Just bite the bullet and officially delay it,” one fan said.

Blade was first announced at SDCC 2019 as a final surprise, with Marvel head Kevin Feige bringing Mahershala Ali on stage to announce his casting. Since then, the film has gone through two directors and multiple script rewrites.

Currently, the MCU’s Blade reboot is without a director. Screenwriter Eric Pearson, who has previously worked on multiple MCU projects, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow, is working on the latest script.

