Mayor of Kingstown receives Season 4 renewal

Jeremy Renner will return as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown, with the crime drama receiving a Season 4 renewal on Paramount+.

Mayor of Kingstown has built a steady audience since launching on Paramount+ in 2021, and is now one of the channel’s most popular and beloved shows.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon – the latter of whom also stars – the series revolves around a powerful family in Kingstown, Michigan.

Jeremy Renner plays lead Mike McLusky, the town’s unofficial mayor and sometimes fixer, with Diane Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Derek Webster co-starring.

Mayor of Kingstown will return

Mayor of Kingstown will be back on Paramount+ thanks to the Season 4 announcement, though plot details are currently scarce.

Season 3 was Paramount’s most-watched show during its run, with fans tuning in to watch McLusky trying to prevent a war with the Russian mob.

The season was also notable for Jeremy Renner’s return to acting after his snow plow accident, which put the Avengers star in intensive care.

“What that guy has done behind the camera and in front of the camera is nothing short of spectacular in every regard,” Hugh Dillon told The Hollywood Reporter of his co-star. “A big driving force [of doing this show] is to see the satisfaction with Jeremy Renner. He made a giant comeback and to see him be artistically satisfied. The scripts are great, the characters [are] great. And that’s what we want to do. We don’t want to leave any stone unturned.”

There’s no word yet regarding when Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 will air, though a writer’s room was assembled in October, so principal photography will likely commence in early 2025.

