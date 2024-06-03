Mayor of Kingstown won over fans with its gripping story and strong performances, but another aspect that added depth to the series was the filming locations.

Let’s take a trip to Canada and beyond to explore how the Taylor Sheridan show was created, enhancing its gritty feel as power brokers tackle corruption.

We’ll explore the towns, cities, and scenic spots that form the backdrop of Mike McLusky’s story.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 is now releasing following Jeremy Renner’s recovery, so there are new locations here, too.

Where was Mayor of Kingstown filmed?

Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 was filmed in Ontario, Canada. Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mayor of Kingstown filming locations:

Kingston (Ontario, Canada)

Hamilton (Ontario, Canada)

Brantford (Ontario, Canada)

Toronto (Ontario, Canada)

Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania, United States)

Kingston (Ontario, Canada)

Paramount+

Kingston, Ontario plays a pivotal role in the series, standing in for the fictional town of Kingstown. It’s known for its unique architecture and vibrant culture.

Many outdoor scenes, including those set in the prison, were shot in Kingston. Kingston’s penitentiary serves as the series’ hub for justice.

Hamilton (Ontario, Canada)

Paramount+

Hamilton is another key filming location in Ontario. Its industrial landscapes and scenic beauty help create a gritty atmosphere.

Locations like the Hamilton Port Authority and various downtown streets can be seen in the show. The McLusky office is 290 Queenston Road in Glenview East.

Brantford (Ontario, Canada)

Brantford also makes several appearances. The crew used various locations, including parks, streets, and landmarks. Brantford’s locals embraced the production, adding a touch of local flavor to the show’s setting.

The most important location there is the McLusky’s home, at 31 William Street, Brantford — real people own the house, so don’t do a drive-by with your cameras out.

Toronto (Ontario, Canada)

Paramount

Toronto is one of Canada’s major cities and a hub for film and TV, and Ontario is often used as a faux New York City. Toronto’s diverse neighborhoods provide a backdrop for several scenes in Mayor of Kingstown.

Some intense action sequences and character-driven moments were filmed there, leveraging the city’s film-friendly infrastructure.

Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania, United States)

North River Company

Season 2 moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Season 3 also filmed there and in the surrounding areas. On the week of May 12, 2024, production shut down Downtown’s 16th Street Bridge for a “huge set piece,” Renner told Trib TV. It will be part of the Season 3 finale, streaming on August 4.

The production used 31st Street Studios, Pittsburgh’s largest film and TV studio, as well as streets for outdoor shooting.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 1 is streaming now on Paramount+.

