New MaXXXine trailer reveals phone number you can text right now

The new trailer for MaXXXine, the final movie in the X trilogy, has arrived — and it features a real phone number you can text right now.

The third installment in Ti West’s X horror franchise has everyone looking forward to Maxine Minx’s big break as an actor. However, in the film she runs into trouble with her past indiscretions, not to mention the Night Stalker killer running riot.

The new trailer reveals Maxine trying to show everyone what she’s made of. Now, fans will be able to support her thanks to the very real phone number in the new MaXXXine trailer.

Viewers are asked, “How far would you go for Maxine Minx?” with prompts to text (213) 788-1211. Out of curiosity, we texted the number to see what would happen.

You can text anything to the given number and receive a message saying, “How far are you willing to go for Maxine Minx? Click the link to sign up for her fan club and let’s find out.” A link to a community is attached that leads you to fill out a form.

After filling out all the necessary details, you’re prompted to check your texts again and receive the message, “Welcome to the Official Maxine Minx Fan Club. Save us to your contacts and stay tuned for updates and exclusives. You’ll make her a star and she’ll return the favor.”

It comes with obligatory message and text rates, but you’ll also get a shared contact of Maxine herself that opens in your phone with her contact picture.

You can also call the number, where you’ll hear Maxine say, “I do not accept a life I do not deserve,” before the line cuts off.

Sound familiar? Maxine says the line in the first installment of the franchise in X, and it’s also a motto for her life. The way it’s said in the voice call may be from the new movie, based on Maxine’s tone of voice.

Real and usable phone numbers in series, trailers, and movies have become popular in recent years. Fallout included Vault-Tec’s phone number seen in an old commercial for the company.

This also happened in Stranger Things Season 4, with fans able to call the number for Surfer Boy Pizza and get a pre-recorded message from Argyle.

MaXXXine releases in theaters on July 5. You can read more about the Bates Motel reference in the movie, why Mia Goth is getting sued by an actor, and the best horror to watch.