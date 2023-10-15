Matthew Vaughn reveals Kingsman sequel and Kick-Ass reboot

Mathew Vaughn has directed some Kick-Ass movies that led to franchises, and two of them are far from being over.

Matthew Vaughn is considered to be one of the better known directors of the 2010s. Starting off the decade with superhero comedy Kick-Ass and following it with spy comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service, Vaughn proved that he could create genre films that both poked fun at their contemporaries as well as embrace the tropes of it.

However, despite both flicks becoming franchises, said franchises have been petering off over the last decade, namely due to subpar sequels. However, it seems like this may not be the end.

In a recent NYCC panel, Vaughn revealed that he intends to keep working on the Kingsman franchise, and bring back Kick-Ass.

Matthew Vaughn will reboot Kick-Ass next year

At a panel in NYCC, the director began talking about his position in Hollywood, stating that “It’s a weird time to be in the movie business and we’re not making movies. Well, we are, but that’s another story.”

Things took a turn when he suddenly revealed that “Next year we’ll be rebooting Kick-Ass and we’re making Kingsman 3.”

When asked more about the Kick-Ass reboot, Vaughn went on to explain that “Kick-Ass off sort of changed people’s perception of what a superhero film was at that time. So we’re doing it again.” However, he did make sure to note that “It’s none of the characters from the other Kick-Ass. We would like to bring them back after the reboot, but this reboot is just going off on a tangent and I can’t, I really can’t talk about that.”

The original Kick-Ass, based on the comics by Mark Miller, became a black comedy hit back in 2010. The movie’s synopsis reads: “Using his love for comics as inspiration, teenager Dave Lizewski decides to reinvent himself as a superhero – despite a complete lack of special powers. Dave dons a costume, dubs himself “Kick-Ass,” and gets to work fighting crime. He joins forces with the father/daughter vigilante team of Big Daddy and Hit Girl, then befriends another fledgling crime-fighter called Red Mist, but a scheming mobster soon puts their alliance to the test.”

However, while the first movie was received positively, with a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, its 2013 sequel was received less favorably, with only a 32% rating, and the franchise was seemingly left dead in the water. Until now of course.

While the director didn’t discuss Kingman 3 in any more detail, obviously that’s still very exciting news. These spy films followed a similar pattern to the Kick-Ass franchise, with a well received first movie, (rated 74% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a less-so sequel (rated 50%).

The movie follows “Gary “Eggsy” Unwin, whose late father secretly worked for a spy organization, lives in a South London housing estate and seems headed for a life behind bars. However, dapper agent Harry Hart recognizes potential in the youth and recruits him to be a trainee in the secret service. Meanwhile, villainous Richmond Valentine launches a diabolical plan to solve the problem of climate change via a worldwide killing spree.”

Vaughn’s got another film in the works first though, as he was at the panel to promote 2024 spy movie Argylle, in which “a super-spy is drawn into a treasure hunt that takes him around the world. The secret agent’s troubled past could jeopardise the mission.”

