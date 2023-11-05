Matthew Perry wanted 17 Again co-star Zac Efron to lead his biopic

Before his tragic passing, Matthew Perry wanted to see his former co-star Zac Efron star in a movie about his life.

Matthew Perry, a beloved comedic actor who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends, recently passed away due to drowning in his home.

Perry was known for his love of acting and his battle with addiction as he openly talked about overcoming using drugs and alcohol in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.

Because of his colorful life, the actor seemed to be in the works of crafting a film around his experiences and one his closest friends recently revealed Perry wanted his former co-star to lead the movie.

Perry wanted to reconnect with Zac Efron for his biopic

Perry’s close friend Athenna Crosby, who was one of the people to speak with him before he passed, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Perry’s future plans which included putting together a crew for a movie about his life.

“He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life,” Crosby explained, “And he had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that.”

“He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really championing that cause to help more people, so he was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do.”

Crosby and Perry had lunch together the day before he passed where Crosby said he was so excited about what his future held.

“[Matthew] was speaking to me about some of the upcoming projects that he wanted to work on. He was very optimistic about the future,” Crosby said.

She added, “He was talking about how there’s been a public resurgence of interest in him lately and how he was hoping to utilize that to have a second act in his career. He was happy as a clam. So, that’s the person that I spoke to.”

