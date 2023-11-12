Matthew Lillard’s children were his biggest fans while filming Five Nights at Freddy’s

Matthew Lillard, one of the stars of Five Nights at Freddy’s, revealed that his kids were his biggest fans while filming.

Five Night at Freddy’s — the latest video game to movie adaptation — has become a fan favorite amongst audiences.

The movie follows a lonely security guard as he realizes that the animatronic animal attractions within the pizza parlor are coming to life at night in order to enact their sinister revenge.

There’s a ton of A-list stars in FNAF, but one in particular — Matthew Lillard — has been cheered on by his real life kids as he filmed the movie.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lillard’s kids acted as his biggest FNAF hype people

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his role in the beloved franchise, Lillard explained that his kids were his biggest champion while booking and filming FNAF.

“My middle kid called me crying because they were so happy for me when the movie came out,” Lillard said, “They went to the movie with all their friends, and I think they were very proud of me being a part of it. It was important to me, and I think it was fun for my family.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“To get this opportunity out of the blue to have another franchise that could make a real impact on my career is humbling and exciting, and my kids are thrilled.”

Article continues after ad

This wasn’t the only instance where Lillard’s middle child was expressed excitement for their father’s new role.

In another interview with THR, Lillard described how his middle child reacted to his FNAF casting as they stated, “They heard me say Five Nights of Freddy’s and were like, ‘Wait, who are you playing?’ I said, ‘William Afton and some rabbit.’ And they were like, ‘Dad. That is going to be huge!'” Then, my son came in, and he affirmed the exact same thing. The fact that the two of them agreed on something was crazy.”