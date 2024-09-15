Matt Reeves confirms another Batman spinoff series is in the works

Ahead of The Penguin’s premiere on September 19, The Batman director is already thinking about the next spinoff series to come from his DC universe.

Following on from the success of his Batman movie in 2022, a spinoff series focusing on one of the best supervillains to terrorize Gotham, the Penguin, was hurried along.

The HBO series is yet to arrive on screens, but Matt Reeves, along with executive producer Dylan Clark, have confirmed they’re already developing another spinoff show.

Speaking to The Direct, the revelation came about when Reeves discussed the reportedly defunct Arkham Asylum series. When asked if The Penguin’s new character, Sofia Falcone, was influenced by unused elements of the Arkham Asylum series, Reeves maintained the two concepts had nothing to do with each other.

“Her ideas and the story elements that relate to [Sofia Falcone], those are all new ideas for her and have nothing to do with the other series that we’re continuing to do,” he said.

While they didn’t confirm what the “other series” in question was, there are a few options as to what it could be.

For one, this could mean that the Arkham Asylum series is still in development. This particular spinoff was developed after plans for a Gotham PD-focused show was scrapped, though Variety reported in July 2024 that Arkham was tabled, too.

In another roundtable interview, Reeves admitted that a question surrounding the possibility of a Harvey Dent-based legal drama was “thinking certainly in the way that our conversations have gone.”

A Harvey Dent/Two Face series would certainly follow in the same vein as The Penguin, keeping the focus on Batman’s foes rather than other prominent figures in Gotham.

The Penguin will be start airing on HBO from September 19, 2024.

The Penguin will be start airing on HBO from September 19, 2024.