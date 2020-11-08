 Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder production date revealed - Dexerto
Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder production date revealed

Published: 8/Nov/2020 14:03

by Emma Soteriou
Natalie Portman as The Might Thor
Marvel Comics/Gage Skidmore

A recent casting call in Australia has confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will begin production in January. The movie will see Natalie Portman take over as The Mighty Thor.

Unlike any of the other original Avengers, Thor has managed to earn himself a fourth movie, after a great fan response to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Tackling different angles to the superhero seems to come easy for Chris Hemsworth, with his Avengers: Endgame approach to Thor giving fans quite the surprise too.

That being said, it seems the actor is set to bow out in Love and Thunder, after it was revealed that he will be handing his mantle down to love interest, Jane.

Natalie Portman at San Diego Comic Con
Flickr/Gage Skidmore
Natalie Portman was revealed to return at San Diego Comic Con.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder starting production?

Chris Hemsworth originally mentioned plans to start work on the movie in early 2021, after it faced delays due to the ongoing health crisis.

However, new details on stand-ins for the movie have given an idea of how long production is set to be going on for in Sydney.

A casting call shared on StarNow showed three stand-ins/photo doubles were required for a ‘major feature film’ being shot in Fox Studios in 2021.

Though not confirmed to be Thor: Love and Thunder, the descriptions for each role have a clear connection to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Natalie Portman’s Jane, and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

On top of this, it says production is set to run from January to June 2021.

From the same member on the platform, a call for people of all ages – five foot or less – was also shared. It mentioned that filming will be in the same time period and location, so is likely to also be connected to the project.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder coming out?

The release date for Thor: Love and Thunder is February 11, 2022.

Natalie Portman recently spoke about her growing role in the MCU on The Kelly Clarkson Show, hinting at what was in store for her character.

“She does have powers,” explained Portman. “It’s not exactly the same as Thor – it’s her own version of it – and she’s called The Mighty Thor.”

With the actress already in Australia preparing for the movie, along with director Taika Waititi and Christian Bale, who is expected to play the villain, it seems it won’t be long at all until filming begins.

Young Avengers movie rumored to be in the works

Published: 7/Nov/2020 18:23

by Emma Soteriou
Young Avengers comics
Marvel Comics

It’s rumored that a production company has been set up for a Young Avengers project.

As Marvel continues to expand the MCU, speculation has arisen about what is next in line for the world of superheroes.

Though some thought Avengers 5 could bring back some familiar faces, with the new wave of heroes taking over from The Avengers including Captain Marvel and Spider-Man, there are others that think a completely different group will be taking the lead: the Young Avengers.

Kate Bishop, Speed and Wiccan
Marvel Comics
Hawkeye, Speed and Wiccan in Young Avengers.

Will there be a Young Avengers movie?

Fans have been introduced to a fair few possible Young Avengers characters in the MCU, most notably Cassie Lang, who we met in the Ant-Man movies.

In the Young Avenger comics, she appeared as Stature – the youngest in the group – but according to new rumors, it seems the project will be leaning more towards 2013’s comic storylines.

These comics included Kate Bishop as Hawkeye, Wiccan, Speed, Kid Loki, Hulkling, Miss America, Noh-Varr, and Prodigy.

Based on a fairly loose theory, Murphy’s Multiverse believes a newly created Marvel production company could give away a connection to the Young Avengers.

One of the companies is called Blueberry Waffles Productions which ties into a comic scene, where the group visit Joe’s Diner and Kid Loki asks for blueberry pancakes.

Blueberry Waffles in Young Avengers
Marvel (via Murphy's Multiverse)
The Blueberry Pancakes scene

Though not exactly the same, the site has said that “waffles are just pancakes with abs”, so it could be worth taking a note on.

Not all of Marvel’s production companies link to the comics but this could tie in well, with other characters already expected to arrive in the MCU soon.

Kate Bishop will make her debut in the Hawkeye series planned for late 2021 and Wiccan and Speed – who are reincarnations of Wanda’s twins – could make an appearance in WandaVision.

It may be a few years off, but it definitely seems that the arrival of the Young Avengers is a direction Marvel plans to go in over the next few phases, introducing even more characters into the growing MCU.