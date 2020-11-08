Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder production date revealed - Dexerto

A recent casting call in Australia has confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will begin production in January. The movie will see Natalie Portman take over as The Mighty Thor.

Unlike any of the other original Avengers, Thor has managed to earn himself a fourth movie, after a great fan response to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Tackling different angles to the superhero seems to come easy for Chris Hemsworth, with his Avengers: Endgame approach to Thor giving fans quite the surprise too.

That being said, it seems the actor is set to bow out in Love and Thunder, after it was revealed that he will be handing his mantle down to love interest, Jane.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder starting production?

Chris Hemsworth originally mentioned plans to start work on the movie in early 2021, after it faced delays due to the ongoing health crisis.

However, new details on stand-ins for the movie have given an idea of how long production is set to be going on for in Sydney.

A casting call shared on StarNow showed three stand-ins/photo doubles were required for a ‘major feature film’ being shot in Fox Studios in 2021.

Though not confirmed to be Thor: Love and Thunder, the descriptions for each role have a clear connection to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Natalie Portman’s Jane, and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

On top of this, it says production is set to run from January to June 2021.

From the same member on the platform, a call for people of all ages – five foot or less – was also shared. It mentioned that filming will be in the same time period and location, so is likely to also be connected to the project.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder coming out?

The release date for Thor: Love and Thunder is February 11, 2022.

Natalie Portman recently spoke about her growing role in the MCU on The Kelly Clarkson Show, hinting at what was in store for her character.

“She does have powers,” explained Portman. “It’s not exactly the same as Thor – it’s her own version of it – and she’s called The Mighty Thor.”

With the actress already in Australia preparing for the movie, along with director Taika Waititi and Christian Bale, who is expected to play the villain, it seems it won’t be long at all until filming begins.