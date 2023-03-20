Marvel head of VFX and post-production leaves after 17 years

Marvel Studios’ President of Physical, Post Production, VFX, and Animation, Victoria Alonso, departed the company late last week after nearly two decades.

Victoria Alonso joined the Marvel family in 2006, heading up the post-production and visual effects departments. She would later go on to co-produce the groundbreaking Iron Man film in 2008, which laid the foundations for the still-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alonso played a part in producing a wide variety of MCU projects since then, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and Wakanda Forever.

The executive’s tenure at the studio recently came to a close, however, according to a new report.

Marvel VFX lead and producer Victoria Alonso exits studio

THR reports that Victoria Alonso left Marvel Studios last week on Friday, May 17 for reasons unknown. Such a high-profile departure comes amid relatively tough times for the MCU, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania struggling at the box office. The third Ant-Man sequel didn’t review well, either.

Recent rumors also indicate that several Disney and MCU shows for Disney+ have internally received indefinite delays. It’s hard to say whether these troubles influenced Alonso’s reported exit from the Marvel team.

Walt Disney Co. Upcoming shows like Secret Invasion still lack a firm release date.

The VFX in Marvel films has come under scrutiny in recent years, especially given reports of artists struggling with being overworked and underpaid for their efforts. This, too, could explain Alonso’s sudden departure, but that much is merely speculation for the time being.

While climbing the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranks behind the scenes, Victoria Alonso also constituted an outspoken advocate for better representation.

She specifically threw her support behind amplifying stories featuring gay and Latin characters. Many may also recall Alonso taking a stand against Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s response to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.