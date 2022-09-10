Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion debuts trailer at D23 Expo

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion has been released at Disney’s D23 Expo, giving fans their initial look at Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman’s debut in the MCU.

Since the arrival of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the threat of Skrull invasion has been on the cards for some time. The foundations for this ongoing threat were expanded upon in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and now, Marvel are taking things to the next level.

Alongside reveals for Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts, the debut trailer for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion has also arrived.

Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke joins MCU in Secret Invasion

While there have been plenty of incredible reveals during the Disney D23 Expo, the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion is definitely a treat. Marking the return of Samuel L Jackson as MCU figurehead Nick Fury, the show will also see Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke make her debut in Phase Four of the long-running universe.

Joining Clarke is Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo and more. Secret Invasion sees Martin Freeman reprise his role as Everett Ross, who initially debuted in Captain America: Civil War.

According to Disney+, the show’s synopsis teases a “crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

The show is based on the Brian Michael Bendis comic series of the same name, which included members of the Young Avengers and even the Fantastic Four.

Though there is only six episodes to sink our teeth into, it seems that the espionage influenced crossover will shake up the trajectory of the MCU going forward.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion is set to begin streaming during Spring 2023 on Disney+.