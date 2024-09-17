8 best Marvel shows and movies to watch before Agatha All Along

Before you dive deep into the witchy antics showcased in Agatha All Along, check out our comprehensive list of shows and movies to stream beforehand.

It’s been three years since WandaVision took the world by storm and now its spinoff series Agatha All Along is here to bring audiences back to the witchy side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Set years after Wanda Maximoff took off from Westview, Agatha All Along will follow the titular witch as she sets off on a dangerous journey to regain the powers the Scarlet Witch took from her.

Article continues after ad

Because the lore of the MCU runs so deep, there’s a bunch of shows and movies one can watch before they take a walk down the witches’ road, so here’s every Marvel project you should stream before Agatha All Along premieres.

8. Hawkeye

Importance level: 2/10

Marvel

The mini-series centered around the most human member of the Avengers team isn’t required viewing for Agatha All Along unless you want to know what someone in Wanda Maximoff’s inner circle was up to after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Clint Barton was one of Wanda’s closest allies, as he helped spring her from her compound imprisonment in Captain America: Civil War and comforted her after losing Vision at the hands of Thanos.

Hawkeye follows Clint during his dangerous adventures in New York City where he must outmaneuver one of the greatest Black Widow assassins since Natasha Romanoff, atone for the sins of his vigilante days, and keep an eye on Kate Bishop, a wannabe young Avenger who consistently puts herself in mortal danger.

Article continues after ad

7. Avengers: Endgame

Importance level: 3/10

Marvel

Despite being the closing chapter for some of the most popular characters in the MCU, Avengers: Endgame doesn’t hold too much weight when it comes to both Agatha and Wanda’s stories.

The biggest takeaway from the film is that Wanda is brought back from her snap-death and finally makes Thanos face her wrath for ripping the love of her life away from their universe.

Article continues after ad

It’s incredibly heartbreaking to see Wanda in such immense pain, but the movie itself doesn’t bring too much substance to her overall backstory.

Article continues after ad

6. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Marvel

Importance level: 4/10

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is where the journey of the MCU witches truly began as Wanda and her twin brother, Pietro, were introduced via a bonus scene at the end of the film.

This was the first time audiences were introduced to Hydra’s most successful experiments involving the Tesseract and were given a taste of the absolute chaos the Maximoff twins would bring to the franchise.

5. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Importance level: 6/10

Marvel

Right on the heels of Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron allowed viewers to see the full capacity of what Wanda and Pietro were capable of.

Article continues after ad

Although Wanda’s magic was in its infancy in this movie, it becomes incredibly clear that she’s one of the most powerful beings in the MCU and that power will ultimately become one of her most defining traits going forward.

Article continues after ad

The film also introduced the character of Vision, a synthezoid with a human-like mind created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner to combat Ultron, an evil, out-of-control artificial intelligence made by Stark in an attempt to bring peace to Earth.

Article continues after ad

This movie cemented Vision’s connection to Wanda as both characters shared a long look after the synthezoid was born into his humanoid body, which serves as the couple’s meet-cute moment.

4. Captain America: Civil War

Importance level: 7/10

Marvel

Captain America: Civil War examined the world’s perception of Wanda and her seemingly unstoppable magic; a theme prevalent through the rest of her time in the MCU.

As Wanda is not in complete control of her powers, they tend to cause chaos and destruction wherever they go. At the start of the film, a horrific incident leaves the American government believing that she, along with the rest of the Avengers, should be answering to a more unified body of power so that they won’t cause further mayhem.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On top of this, Wanda and Vision’s relationship becomes much more romantic. He’s the only being who sees Wanda as she truly is, but finds it hard to cement their romantic relationship because of his obligation to following rules no matter the cost.

This is the first time Wanda and Vision are seen as a couple and their bond only becomes stronger in later projects.

3. Avengers: Infinity War

Importance level: 8/10

Marvel

While Civil War helped to establish Wanda and Vision as young and in love, Avengers: Infinity War showed that their relationship was one of the true beating hearts of the MCU.

Article continues after ad

Due to Vision being brought to life using the Mind Infinity Stone, Thanos targeted him in order to complete his plan to destroy half of the universe.

Infinity War not only showed how far Wanda would go in order to save the synthezoid she loves, but also allowed audiences to see how intimate the pair’s connection was, which only strengthened fans’ devotion to seeing their love story continue.

Article continues after ad

2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Importance level: 9/10

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the best movies to watch if you want to see how powerful Wanda Maximoff is in her true form as the Scarlet Witch.

Article continues after ad

At this point in the MCU, Wanda is fresh off her loss of Vision and is feeling incredibly isolated from her fellow Avenger colleagues after her stint as ruler of the town of Westview, NJ, during the events of WandaVision.

As the new holder of the Darkhold courtesy of Agatha Harkness and fueled by her fury of her family being ripped from her whenever she gets settled in any one location, Wanda is not afraid to show off the full strength of her immense power and confirm why there’s really no one in the MCU who can take her down.

Article continues after ad

1. WandaVision

Importance level: 10/10

Marvel

The number one spot on this list had to be given to the mini series that actually introduced the character of Agatha Harkness to the public.

Article continues after ad

Dealing with the grief of losing Vision for good at the end of Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision sees her grappling with her tidal waves of emotions in the only way a witch of her caliber can: enslaving a tiny town to bend to her fantasies of familial bliss.

Article continues after ad

The mini-series explored not only Wanda’s mess of coming to terms with those she lost, but how one can take advantage of those powerful feelings, which is where Agatha Harkness comes into play.

While Agatha was the unsuspected twist villain of the series, it’s fun to revisit the show in order to pick up on her devilish cues and selfish antics.

Although Agatha played a side role in Wanda’s story, Agatha All Along will put the titular witch in the driver’s seat and place the Scarlet Witch as a minor character for as long as Agatha, and the MCU writers, can keep her down.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 through Disney+. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best superhero movies and everything we know about Spider-Man 4.