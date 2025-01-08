Marvel rumored to be recasting Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther

Marvel is reportedly considering recasting Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther and bringing the character back in a future film.

Black Panther was first brought to the live-action Marvel universe in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Actor Chadwick Boseman won over fans instantly and reprised the roles multiple times, including the record-breaking Black Panther standalone film.

Boseman died in August 2020 at the age of 43. Following his death, Marvel released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, the sequel paying homage to his passing and also writing T’Challa out of the franchise, paving the way for his sister Shuri to take on the mantle instead.

However, a new report claims that Marvel could be looking to bring T’Challa back into the live-action world with an all-new actor leading the charge.

Insider alleges Marvel reportedly already offered an actor the role

According to prominent Marvel insider Jeff Sneider, Black Panther could be recast in future films, “the door is firmly open” at Marvel Studios, he claimed in regards to Boseman’s character coming back.

“I was told that the door is firmly open for T’Challa to be recast via the magic of the multiverse, ” Sneider began, highlighting examples such as Robert Downey Jr’s return as Doctor Doom as an example of how Marvel is looking to shake things up.

What’s more, Sneider also claimed that Marvel has even gone so far as to offer an actor the role just months after Downey’s shock reveal at Comic-Con, though it didn’t come to fruition.

“They turned it down, not wanting to jeopardize their career momentum by stepping into Boseman’s gigantic shoes, which may be too big to fill,” he further alleged.

Prior to this Marvel has been hesitant to recast Chadwick Boseman’s character but it’s been claimed that they are considering doing so for either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

For now, it’s obviously important to note this news is far from confirmed and anything can happen in the lead up to the next Marvel blockbusters.

Having built a reputation for surprising fans with project announcements, Easter eggs, and more, Marvel isn’t likely to comment on the matter until someone is officially cast, if at all. Therefore, it’s important to take this report with a grain of salt.