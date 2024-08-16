Marvel reportedly cut ties with X-Men ’97 creator over “egregious” investigation findings

Marvel speaks out about the recent firing of X-Men ’97 creator Beau DeMayo and claims he was let go after “egregious” internal investigation findings.

Despite the success of Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 animated series, the behind-the-scenes news and details regarding the firing of the show’s creator, Beau DeMayo, have become a significant talking point.

A week before the launch of the first season of X-Men ’97 , Marvel revealed they had parted ways with DeMayo. His company email was deactivated immediately, and Marvel notified the cast and crew of his firing.

Since being released, DeMayo has been largely silent, deactivating his Instagram and being far less active across all social media.

However, the mystery has resurfaced again, with DeMayo taking to X to reveal that “Marvel-Disney has not reached out to arrange my attendance to the Emmys for the show I created.”

Just days after this statement, the X-Men ’97 creator later claimed on X that he was “stripped” of his season 2 credits for the series following a “fan art [he] posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June.”

“Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while working on X-Men 97’ and Blade,” wrote DeMayo.

In the same X thread, the X-Men ’97 creator promised that he has “more to say soon” but that he will be taking “a step back from social media to find a safer space for [him] to be out, proud, and nerdy.”

Marvel quickly hit back against the claims that his lack of credits for season 2 of X-Men ’97 was due to the artwork he posted for Gay Pride, instead claiming that his firing was over “egregious” findings from an internal investigation.

“Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation,” a Marvel spokesperson said in an official statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel,” the statement added.

DeMayo has since hit back against Marvel’s statement in another X update, which reads as the following:

“This is their Disney-Marvel’s usual playbook. Legal letters as well as other items to prove their long-standing pattern to follow. It’s about finding a safe outlet. Thanks for your faith and patience.”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the story continues to develop.