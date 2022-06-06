Marvel releases clip of Natalie Portman’s entrance in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor brings Love and Thunder to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new clip from the upcoming sequel.

Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian, hammer-wielding hero has evolved vastly through the MCU. In the first two films, he’s a regal, straight-laced fish out of water; in Ragnarok, he ditched his locks and showcased his comedy chops; and in Infinity War and Endgame, he went from Wakanda’s badass savior, to heavy-set depressive, to Earth’s mightiest hero once more.

In his fourth solo outing, reuniting him with director Taika Waititi, he’ll have to contend with something even more daunting than Thanos snapping the universe into dust: self-healing, and the unexpected return of Jane Foster (Portman) – only this time, she’s got her own powers.

Portman’s introduction to the franchise as Mighty Thor is arguably the big selling point of Love and Thunder, and that’s before we get to Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. In a new clip, fans see the first time Hemsworth’s hero comes face-to-face with his ex.

Natalie Portman wields Mjölnir in Thor: Love and Thunder clip

In the clip, released during the MTV Awards, Thor calls out for his trusty hammer. “Mjölnir, Mjölnir here boy,” he shouts, before the hammer starts floating towards him.

The new Thor: Love and Thunder clip released during the MTV Awards! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/B3Yegui5VY — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 6, 2022

However, just as he’s about to grab it, it zips away into the clutches of Jane Foster, sporting Asgardian armor. Portman’s character doesn’t speak in the clip, but she does start spinning her hammer, so it appears she may retaliate before realizing it’s the Thor she knows.

It’s unclear exactly how Jane has become Mighty Thor in the MCU. In the comics, she wields the hammer after Thor becomes unworthy – however, every time she suits up, it accelerates her cancer.

Any details have yet to be confirmed by Marvel, but a product description penned by fan collectibles site Eaglemoss for a replica Mighty Thor helmet hints: “While visiting the broken pieces of Mjölnir in New Asgard, Jane Foster’s life is forever changed when she mysteriously transforms into the Mighty Thor.

“Now armed with Mjölnir and the power of Thor herself, Jane embraces her new life as a godly protector.”

What is Thor: Love and Thunder about?

Marvel’s official synopsis reads: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

“To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjölnir, as the Mighty Thor.

“Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”