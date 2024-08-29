Marvel may have just revealed MCU character’s surprise return

Marvel is ramping up the celebration of its 85th anniversary, but did it use the opportunity to tease the return of Peggy Carter?

Marvel released a short video package to commemorate it’s 85th anniversary. The video is naturally very heavily focused on the MCU, including clips of the various movies that have come out since 2008’s Iron Man.

The final moments of the trailer have gotten the most attention, giving fans the first official look at Thunderbolts*, Daredevil: Born Again, and Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk. However, it may have also teased a surprising return: Peggy Carter.

Article continues after ad

Carter, as played by Haley Atwell, is unmistakable in her blue coat and red hat from the two seasons of Agent Carter, which ended in 2016.

While it may have just been a brief cameo, the fact that she’s featured in a segment sub-titled “And we’re just getting started,” flanked by the likes of Shuri and Professor X, sure seems to imply Carter could be returning sooner rather than later.

Article continues after ad

If she is to make a comeback, there are plenty of opportunities for it. In the original timeline, of course, Carter died of old age during the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with a retcon in Avengers: Endgame revealing she had lived her life alongside Steve Rogers.

Article continues after ad

But Atwell has also reprised two other variants of Carter, both of whom are Super Soldiers. She first voiced Captain Carter for Disney+’s What If…? series, where Carter underwent the Super Soldier experiment after Steve Rogers was incapacitated.

Atwell would reprise the role for live-action in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though this was a different variant from the one who appeared in What If…?

Regardless of which version it is, there are plenty of opportunities for Carter to bounce back in the MCU. Upcoming MCU movies are likely to include the Multiverse in a significant capacity, given what we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The MCU will return in February with Captain America: Brave New World. In the meantime, check out how Deadpool 3 sets up Gambit’s MCU return, the impact Deadpool & Wolverine may have on the MCU’s Blade plans, or check out our rankings of the best MCU movies.