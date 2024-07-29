Marvel fans want to see Doctor Doom’s greatest kill happen in the MCU

Marvel fans want to see Doctor Doom’s greatest kill happen in the MCUMarvel Comics
If you think the Robert Downey Jr reveal broke the internet, there’s a Doctor Doom kill that could do tenfold the online damage, according to Marvel fans.
It’s been a few days since Downey’s return as Doctor Doom in Avengers 5 was revealed, now aptly titled Avengers: Doomsday, but the world is still reeling.
It has split opinion among fans, considering the impact of Iron Man’s death in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame (in short, there’s a variant of Tony Stark who is indeed the supervillain).
Now that Avengers 5 has officially pivoted from Kang the Conqueror to Doctor Doom, attention has turned to what we can see in Doomsday and Secret Wars – and there’s a particular death scene that would send them into overdrive.
In Marvel comic Secret Wars #8, Doom is seen asking Thanos if he has the Infinity Gauntlet, which he replies that he doesn’t – not that it matters, because he’s still Thanos the Great. Unfortunately, Doom reduces him to a skeleton with one flick of the wrist.
“Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom against Thanos with this scene in the MCU would feed families,” one tweet reads.
A second agreed, “God Emperor Doom appearing in the MCU would be the PEAK,” with a third weighing in, “This would break the internet.”
“Now come on bro, you know an RDJ Tony Stark version of Doom doing this to Thanos in the MCU would be a full circle and bad*ss moment,” another stated.
A few details would need to be addressed – including Thanos’ potential return to the MCU after Endgame – before the scene can air. But, given Doomsday will pave the way for Secret Wars, nothing can be ruled out.
“Being that it’s a PG-13 movie the skeletal part of the scene most likely wouldn’t be shown,” one fan argued, while another wrote: “I pray not. I want the real Doctor Doom to do this. Not a Variant,” another added.
