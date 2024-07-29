Marvel fans want to see Doctor Doom’s greatest kill happen in the MCU

If you think the Robert Downey Jr reveal broke the internet, there’s a Doctor Doom kill that could do tenfold the online damage, according to Marvel fans.

It’s been a few days since Downey’s return as Doctor Doom in Avengers 5 was revealed, now aptly titled Avengers: Doomsday, but the world is still reeling.

It has split opinion among fans, considering the impact of Iron Man’s death in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame (in short, there’s a variant of Tony Stark who is indeed the supervillain).

Now that Avengers 5 has officially pivoted from Kang the Conqueror to Doctor Doom, attention has turned to what we can see in Doomsday and Secret Wars – and there’s a particular death scene that would send them into overdrive.

In Marvel comic Secret Wars #8, Doom is seen asking Thanos if he has the Infinity Gauntlet, which he replies that he doesn’t – not that it matters, because he’s still Thanos the Great. Unfortunately, Doom reduces him to a skeleton with one flick of the wrist.

“Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom against Thanos with this scene in the MCU would feed families,” one tweet reads.

A second agreed, “God Emperor Doom appearing in the MCU would be the PEAK,” with a third weighing in, “This would break the internet.”

“Now come on bro, you know an RDJ Tony Stark version of Doom doing this to Thanos in the MCU would be a full circle and bad*ss moment,” another stated.

A few details would need to be addressed – including Thanos’ potential return to the MCU after Endgame – before the scene can air. But, given Doomsday will pave the way for Secret Wars, nothing can be ruled out.

“Being that it’s a PG-13 movie the skeletal part of the scene most likely wouldn’t be shown,” one fan argued, while another wrote: “I pray not. I want the real Doctor Doom to do this. Not a Variant,” another added.

