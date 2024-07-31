Marvel fans blame Robert Downey Jr. for “cheap” CGI in Agatha All Along

Marvel fans are blaming Robert Downey Jr.’s huge Doctor Doom salary for the “cheap” looking CGI in Agatha All Along.

Although Marvel won’t release any other movies for the rest of 2024 after the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, they do have some upcoming TV shows premiering in a few months, including Agatha All Along.

The Disney+ series just released its first look photos through Empire Magazine, and one in particular focused on Agatha Harkness using her signature purple magic.

Some fans were disappointed with the “cheap” CGI and wondered why it looked so bad, to which one X/Twitter user responded, “Cause RDJ took all the money.”

Downey’s eye-watering salary has been a point of contention among fans since it was announced the actor would be playing Doctor Doom in Avengers 5.

The MCU veteran is set to make over $80 million for his roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

While Downey has always been one of the highest-paid actors in the franchise, his Doom salary solidifies him as Marvel’s most expensive asset.

Because the studio has agreed to give Downey such a large payday, some believe other MCU projects will feel the wrath of this decision in the form of slashed production budgets.

“They have to pay for RDJ. So mass VFX cuts incoming,” another fan commented under the photo of Agatha.

Other Marvel viewers have defended the photo, blaming the wonky-looking magic on poor editing. “I’m pretty sure this particular photo is edited by Empire Magazine and not Marvel Studios. We’ve had poorly edited Marvel characters by Empire Magazine in the past,” one user explained.

You can find out what her magic really looks like when Agatha All Along premieres on September 18.

In the meantime, you can check out our guides to Marvel’s Phase 6, Captain America 4, and Spider-Man 4.