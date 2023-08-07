Marvel fans baffled by Loki Season 2’s enormous budget

Loki Season 2 has baffled some viewers with its budget, as Marvel continues to give its shows major movie money.

Loki is the God of mischief, but now it seems that he may be the God of money. Marvel budgeting money that is.

The first season of the MCU spinoff show on Disney+ was a raging success, leaving the door wide open for a bigger and better Season 2.

However, the budget for Season 2 has since been released, which has caused some bafflement amongst fans and Twitter users.

Loki Season 2 budget divides fans

A recent report from Forbes has revealed that Disney has spent around $141.3 million on pre-production and filming for the upcoming sophomore season of Loki, with a cost of $23.55 million per episode. Plus, this number doesn’t even include the price of post-production, and thus the budget is expected to increase.

This budget actually outnumbers some major Marvel cinematic features, including Doctor Strange and the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

However, while a seemingly high number, this isn’t the most that Marvel has ever spent on a show. In comparison, the first season of Loki, along with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye, were all reported to cost around $25 million per episode.

Secret Invasion, which has been the most poorly-received Marvel show so far, apparently had a budget of $212 million, working out to just over $35 million per episode.

As for non-Marvel related Disney+ shows, Andor had a more expensive season at $250 million, however this budget was split over double the amount of episodes, resulting in only being $12.5 million per episode.

Of course, this massive Loki budget began making its rounds on Twitter, leading to some fans expressing either their support, concern, or disinterest. Check out these responses below:

Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 6. To find out more about the upcoming season, click here.

