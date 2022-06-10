Marvel confirm Thunderbolts movie in development, with Jake Schreier directing

Thunderbolts – a forthcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – has found a director in Jake Schreier, which has led to more speculation about the movie.

The upcoming MCU villain team-up film has been in development for a while. But now it finally has a director, in the form of Jake Schreier.

While Jake Schreier has helmed films such as the 2013 Sundance darling Robot & Frank, and the 2015 adaptation of John Green’s novel Paper Towns, he is most notable for his music video direction. He has worked with Haim, Selena Gomez, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar.

Since DC‘s 2016 film Suicide Squad – which is also about a group of supervillains – was often shot and edited like a music video, maybe Marvel is hoping for Schreier to produce something similar. Especially since, according to insiders, Schreier’s recent work is what caused execs to choose him for the job.

As for other members of the creative team, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson will pen the script, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce. Shooting starts next summer.

What is the MCU Thunderbolts movie about?

Like most Marvel projects, everything about the film’s plot is top secret. But the comics by Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley – which have been running since 1997 – tell the tale of a group of reformed supervillains, who go on missions commissioned by the government.

Basically, as previously stated, this is Marvel’s Suicide Squad.

And considering there have been a lot of villains and anti-heroes in the MCU, fans can expect the film to feature characters that we already know and love.

Who will be cast in the MCU Thunderbolts movie?

No official casting has been announced, but there has been a lot of speculation.

Potential characters includes Yelana Belova, Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Taskmaster from Black Widow; Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp; U.S. Agent and the Winter Soldier; and even the Abomination from the Hulk, as he previously made a cameo in a Shang-Chi fighting ring scene.

Of course, as the team will be called the Thunderbolts, comic book character General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross’ appearance as the team’s assembler is very much a possibility, though that hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Potentially the team could be led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine – played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus – as she recruits the U.S. Agent in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and gives Yelena an assignment in Black Widow. It’s unclear who she is working for, so her involvement with the Thunderbolts could be what her character is building up to.

Either way, Thunderbolts is looking to be one of Marvel’s most interesting projects yet.