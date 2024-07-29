Marvel comic that inspired Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom is now unaffordable

If you’re looking to pick up one of the comics that inspired Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, you might have to spend a pretty penny.

RDJ’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe blew the roof off of Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. Downey has been long rumored to be returning in some capacity, but fans were shocked to learn he would be playing the Fantastic Four’s long-time nemesis, Doctor Doom.

It’s a bizarre concept that has its roots in several comics, the most notable of which would be the Infamous Iron Man series. Spinning out of the 2015 event Secret Wars, Infamous Iron Man saw Doctor Doom step up following the death of Tony Stark for a series that pitted him up against the likes of The Thing and Mephisto.

Infamous Iron Man was a brief run that ended in 2017, but it’s obviously now more popular than ever, with prices for Infamous Iron Man #1 skyrocketing on the secondary market. eBay listings, which previously peaked at anywhere from $20-$40, have now soared to anywhere from $60 to $200. Some CGC-graded copies are being listed for as high as $350.

eBay Eager sellers have been quickly raising the price on Infamous Iron Man #1.

It’s the typical effect of any such character becoming prominent, especially when they appeared in a recent comic that can be picked up fairly inexpensively. Though comics no longer retain value as they did before the boom of the 1990s, the community is still bolstered by a rabid collector’s market eager to get their hands on what could be the next Action Comics #1.

It’s not just comics, either. A Reddit user shared their woes of a long out-of-print Marvel Legends Infamous Iron Man figure they had purchased just hours before the announcement, only to have their order canceled and the item relisted by the seller at double the price.

Fortunately, this is only really a woe if you’re a new fan looking to read physical copies. The complete Infamous Iron Man is available digitally through Marvel’s website and is on its subscription service, Marvel Unlimited.

As for Downey Jr’s new Doom, we don’t yet know much about him or how he’ll be related to the MCU’s Tony Stark, but we should get some answers when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in 2026.

For more news, check out our guide to all the major SDCC announcements. You can also get all the details on Fantastic Four and Captain America 4, which are coming soon.