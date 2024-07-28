Marvel’s best Comic-Con news has nothing to do with Robert Downey Jr

Everyone’s talking about the return of Robert Downey Jr. in his new villainous role, but Marvel’s best SDCC news actually came from The Fantastic Four panel.

Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel shook the walls of Hall H with news on the Avengers movies, Captain America 4, and Downey’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. But the Fantastic Four slot was filled with reveals, too.

Namely, it was announced that composer Michael Giacchino would score the new movie exploring Marvel’s first family.

Alongside the news, Giacchino’s music was used during the panel, with the audience being treated to early visuals of the movie’s “retrofuture” style.

While larger reveals from the studio dwarfed the announcement, Giacchino’s involvement suggests that The Fantastic Four: First Steps might be the most promising upcoming Marvel movie yet.

He has a wealth of experience scoring superhero movies, including a similarly-styled film with Pixar’s The Incredibles. (Superhero family? Check. Retro-futuristic aesthetic? Check.)

On top of this, he also composed for the likes of Lost, Ratatouille, Star Trek, Up, and Mission: Impossible. Most notably, he scored Matt Reeves’ The Batman in 2022.

With an Oscar, Emmy, and three Grammy Awards under his belt, Giacchino is one of the most talented composers working today. If there’s anyone fans want to score the new Fantastic Four movie, it’s most certainly the man who created The Incredibles’ iconic music.

“Michael Giacchino writing music for a movie about a super-powered family living in the ’60s…close enough, welcome back The Incredibles,” said one Twitter/X user.

“OH MY GOD, IT’S AN ALL TIMER,” wrote another.

A third wrote: “He’s gonna devour the score, actually. The Incredibles has the same retro vibe and it’s one of the best scores ever composed… FANTASTIC FOUR WILL HAVE THE BEST MCU SCORE.”

