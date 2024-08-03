Marvel just added two new mystery movies to release schedule

Amid a release schedule reshuffle, Marvel just added two new movies and quietly discarded one project.

The slate of upcoming Marvel movies has plenty to look forward to. The Fantastic Four, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars are all in the line-up, though that doesn’t mean the studio isn’t adding new movies on top of these.

There are now two new untitled projects on the schedule, set for February 14, 2026, and November 6, 2026, respectively. At the time of writing, there’s no word on what these movies will be, though all might be revealed at the upcoming D23 2024 Expo.

Alongside the two new superhero movies, Marvel also removed an untitled film that was originally scheduled for July 24, 2026.

Marvel/Disney Marvel’s next movie is Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel announced in 2024 that the studio would be stripping back output, releasing fewer movies and TV shows, aiming for quality rather than quantity.

For Marvel fans wondering if the now-removed project might be the ill-fated Blade movie, the Mahershala Ali vehicle is still slated for release on November 7, 2025, despite having no director.

Here’s the new release schedule:

Captain America: Brave New World – 02/14/25

Thunderbolts * – 05/02/25

The Fantastic Four: The First Steps – 07/25/25

Blade – 11/07/25

Avengers: Doomsday – 05/01/26

Avengers: Secret Wars – 05/07/27

Untitled project – 07/23/27

Untitled project – 11/05/27

As for what the mystery 2027 projects could be, there are still a handful of Marvel movies that haven’t locked in a release date. This makes Spider-Man 4, Armor Wars, and Shang-Chi 2 the biggest contenders for the new slots.

