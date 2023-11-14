Martin Scorsese fans shocked by his TikTok movie ranking

He’s everyone’s favorite film man on the internet – and that’s without reactions to his latest movie Killers of the Flower Moon. In a new TikTok clip, Martin Scorsese’s film rankings have shocked some fans.

Thanks to his daughter Francesca, Martin Scorsese has become something of an unexpected TikTok influencer in recent weeks.

So far, the Killers of the Flower Moon director has guessed modern slang and accidentally become embroiled in an MCU battle by talking to a dog.

Article continues after ad

This time around, Scorsese is ranking films – and some of his choices have taken fans by surprise.

Martin Scorsese’s TikTok ranking of Birdman shocks fans

A recent TikTok clip has shown Martin Scorsese ranking films to find out which comes out on top – and the filter-turned-game has had some surprising results.

Article continues after ad

Presented with choices such as Dancer In the Dark or Twilight and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly or Birdman, Scorsese whittled down cinematic options until only one winner was left standing – Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Article continues after ad

“Birdman over The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Sorry, but Martin Scorsese has been fired without severance from his role as Grandfather of Cinema,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the clip.

“If Martin Scorsese says Birdman is a good film, then Academy Award winner Birdman is a good film,” another added.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“@ Martin Scorsese re your choice in Birdman over The Good Bad and the Ugly: You did a film bro. You made a bad choice. You did a Letterboxd child mentality. You did lack respect for the history of cinema. You did no growth,” a third user commented.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, it wasn’t all criticism from fans watching the new Martin Scorsese TikTok.

“The longest pause he takes in deciding which of the films is better in the TikTok video being between these two masterpieces… exactly,” one user said in reference to Scorsese’s choice between Dancer In the Dark and Twilight.

“He’s really adorable and his content is so wholesome,” a second said. “Joe Russo’s inevitable reply: I have an expensive car,” another summed up in reference to Scorsese’s previous Marvel argument.

Article continues after ad

Check out our other TV & Movies hubs below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3