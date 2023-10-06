Martin Scorsese drops new “masterpiece” in hilarious TikTok with daughter

A master behind the camera isn’t always a master in front of it – but Martin Scorsese’s seamless transition to TikTok is proving otherwise.

The famed director is currently in the spotlight once again for his new American historical epic, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Gaining a reputation for both its famed cast and extremely lengthy runtime, Scorsese is proving that he can easily adapt to the shorter attention span.

Though it’s not the first time that he’s made waves on TikTok, this time around Scorsese is “learning slang” with his daughter Francesca – and fans across social media are loving it.

Martin Scorsese takes TikTok by storm with daughter

Martin Scorsese’s daughter Francesca has posted a TikTok video teaching her dad the basics of modern slang.

The director is quizzed on phrases such as “slept on,” “hits different,” and “ship,” with most of his intepretations incorrect.

“It means that is consumed the screen,” Scorsese guesses about the phrase “ate.” “You know what I mean? Like, took over… she did really well.”

Long-time fans of the director were instant fans of some of Scorsese’s guesses.

“NEED the normal voice cut of this,” one user tweets, while another adds “Right?! I love Marty’s voice.”

“Marty having a daughter that’s in her 20s explains why he wasn’t fazed when chalamet said “period” to his face i’m ctfu,” another user chimes in, with another popular comment “My ★★★★★ review of Francesca Scorsese Teaching Martin Scorsese Slangs on Letterboxd.”

Though Scorsese’s grasp of modern slang is entertaining enough on its own, plenty of fans appreciate his quick-witted links back to his own work.

“‘King of Comedy was slept on’ oh, he got that one right away,” one tweeter laughs at, while another followed up with, “Someone please tell him we didn’t hate King of Comedy.”

Plenty of memes have already surfaced on Martin Scorsese’s brush with slang, with some fans even going as far as to make their own film posters based on his take on certain words.

If there was a Scorsese film made off the back of this TikTok, viewers would unarguably be lining up to watch.

Killers of the Flower Moon hits cinemas on October 20. Find out more about it here, and you can see more of our upcoming film coverage in the hubs below:

