Mark Hamill pays heartfelt tribute to Kevin Conroy: “Always my Batman”

Mark Hamill, who played the Joker alongside Kevin Conroy’s Batman, has paid tribute to the actor following his death.

Conroy, best known for voicing the caped crusader since Batman: The Animated Series in the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 66 “after a short battle with cancer”, as per Warner Bros. Discovery.

News of his death has been met with a flood of tributes across social media, with peers and fans alike sharing memories, photos, and clips of the star.

Hamill, who voiced the Joker opposite Conroy’s dark knight, said he’ll “always be his Batman” in an emotional statement.

Mark Hamill pays tribute to “definitive Batman” Kevin Conroy

Hamill said: “Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.

“Kevin was a brilliant actor. For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman.

“It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it.

“His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery – that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.”

In 2017, Conroy told The Hollywood Reporter: “I remember Mark and I were at the WB sound studio to do ADR work and we got to watch the opening credits.

“We hear the opening theme with the strings and the lush colors. It was incredibly dramatic. And I looked at Mark and said, ‘Did you have a clue this is what we were doing?’ He said, ‘No, I’m blown away!’ We both felt we were a part of something really special.”