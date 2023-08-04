Marc Maron calls out “insecure babies” who think Barbie is woke

Comedian Marc Maron called out insecure “babies” who think the Barbie movie is “woke” and are trying to cancel the film.

Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s latest masterpiece, has completely taken the world by storm as it demolished its projected earnings and has become the number one movie in the world.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the movie takes Barbie and Ken through a journey of discovery in which they find out who they are outside of being dolls. With a superb soundtrack and fantastic set designs, it’s pretty hard to hate this film.

However, some people have taken offense to this movie and claimed it’s too “woke,” so they’ve been trying to cancel Barbie as a whole. But they’ve been shut down by numerous people, including comedian Marc Maron.

Marc Maron has harsh words for uncharitable Barbie haters

Maron recently posted a TikTok in which he praised the movie for being a “masterpiece” and how that’s a huge deal as he “doesn’t throw that word around lightly.”

Within the two minute video, Maron proceeded to share his takeaways from the film, saying: “It’s like it does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum. I think primarily of women. And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is fucking monumental.”

The comedian then called out men who are criticizing the film for being too “woke” as “insecure babies,” which was most likely directed towards some conservative pundits who have been trying to cancel the film and describing it as “anti-men.”

You can check out his full video below:

“The comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right-wing **** is so embarrassing for them,” Maron said. “I mean, so embarrassing for them. Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of fucking insecure babies.”

The internet just recently dunked on Ben Shapiro who made a 45 minute video complaining on Barbie in which he lit a Barbie and Ken on fire in a trash can. It was real odd behavior and people were sure to call it out as such.

While there will always be people who try to tear down media that’s made for women, it’s awesome to see people like Maron stand up and call those people out on their nonsense.

