The Mandalorian season finale reportedly changed due to TLoU conflict

Reportedly, one idea for The Mandalorian’s Season 3 finale was shelved because of a scheduling conflict with The Last of Us.

Actor Pedro Pascal was probably one of the busiest men in show business throughout 2021 and 2022. During both years, the actor filmed The Mandalorian for Disney+ and The Last of Us for HBO.

For quite some time, the two shooting schedules overlapped, forcing Pascal to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Alberta, Canada.

According to a new rumor, the back and forth may have caused conflict that resulted in a scene being scrapped from The Mandalorian’s final episode in Season 3.

The Mandalorian Season finale idea scrapped due to TLoU

In a recent episode of The Hot Mic, co-host Jeff Sneider claimed the last episode of The Mandalorian’s third season underwent a slight change.

Apparently, Pedro Pascal was supposed to be seen in the finale without Mando’s helmet on, meaning fans would’ve gotten another look at Din Djarin’s face.

Sneider alleged that such a scene didn’t happen because of a “matter of scheduling with The Last of Us, which is in first position for [Pascal].”

The Mandalorian talk begins at the 12:45 mark in the video below:

Typically, the titular Mandalorian prefers to leave his helmet on in accordance with the rules of a strict creed. He’s unmasked himself a few times on the show, though. The most important of such instances was to bid Grogu farewell in Season 2.

In the lead-up to the Season 3 finale, many fans believed Din would once more remove his helmet. But it seems that though there was such a plan in place, Pedro Pascal’s commitment to The Last of Us allegedly disrupted it.