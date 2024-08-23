Mandalorian & Grogu movie update may confirm major theory about Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal’s filming schedule for 2024 just got a major update, and it may have confirmed the long-standing theory that he’ll only be doing voice work for The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Pascal’s an incredibly busy and in-demand actor. He’s currently working on The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Mandalorian & Grogu and is expected to return to The Last of Us Season 2 at some point, based on a previous report.

That doesn’t stop other projects from trying to get him, though. He’s one of the names being considered to replace Joaquin Phoenix after the Joker star abruptly dropped out of Todd Haynes’s upcoming film. Unfortunately, Pascal’s too busy, as The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, but the timetable has some fans raising an eyebrow.

According to THR, Pascal won’t begin work on The Mandalorian & Grogu until the end of the year, despite the project currently filming. For fans, this is another sign that Pascal won’t actually physically portray Din in the upcoming Mandalorian film but will just provide voice work.

Disney+ Pedro Pascal’s busy filming schedule may mean he’s only voicing The Mandalorian for the big screen.

If that’s the case, it may be disappointing for fans looking forward to a big-screen performance, but it wouldn’t be unusual. It has, in fact, never been entirely clear just how much of The Mandalorian’s performance was Pascal and how much was body doubles.

Pascal has referred to The Mandalorian Season 3 as “mostly a voice over gig,” saying he’s spending less and less time in the suit because of the demands of the role. Throughout the run for the show, several stunt doubles have done the physical performance, with Pascal doing voice work later.

Despite this, Jon Favreau has insisted Pascal was a necessary component of the character, telling Variety in a 2020 interview that he was “like a classic movie star in his charm and his delivery,” praising the “presence and skill” Pascal brought to the role.

Pascal will next be seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which releases on July 25, 2025.