Man of Steel 2: Zack Snyder teases Henry Cavill reunion

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Zack Snyder has teased a reunion with Henry Cavill following his return as Superman, leading fans to believe he may be coming back for Man of Steel 2.

It all began in 2013. After Green Lantern flopped, the DCEU officially began with Man of Steel, Snyder’s epic, bombastic take on Superman.

Three years later, Snyder directed Batman v Superman, a sequel that’d be considered a disaster if it weren’t for the superior Ultimate Edition and “Josstice League”, the abysmal 2017 cut of his DC team-up that took four years to be rectified with Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

With Cavill officially donning the red cape again, fans are wondering: will Snyder return for Man of Steel 2, or has that ship sailed?

Man of Steel 2: Zack Snyder teases reunion with Henry Cavill

The word is out: Cavill returned as Superman in Black Adam, and it’s a “small taste of what’s to come”, according to the star.

Prior to his appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Snyder sent a video message congratulating Cavill on reprising the role, and gave an exciting tease at what the future may hold.

“I can’t wait to work with you in the future, and you are, of course, the greatest Superman ever,” he said.

Does this mean Snyder is going to direct Man of Steel 2? The honest answer: it’s really unlikely, especially after the controversy of the Snyder Cut campaign.

That said, with Walter Hamada booted out of DC, and James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping in, the new leadership may not hold the same grievances for Snyder’s contributions to the franchise. Also, there’s a dedicated fanbase who’d love to see him come back, so if he could balance his work on Netflix’s Rebel Moon and Planet of the Dead, it’s a possibility.

In response to the video, Cavill said: “He’s a lovely man, he’s a lovely man and I am enormously appreciative of everything he’s done for me, especially by casting me in Man of Steel.

“Those are formative memories of mine career-wise. It was when everything changed. I remember them fondly, fondly hanging above fields in Illinois. Amazing memories and a lot to be thankful for. Zack, if you’re watching, thank you my friend.”

For more updates on Man of Steel 2, click here.