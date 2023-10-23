Mamma Mia! producer reveals she is working on a third movie: “It will happen”

Mamma Mia! 3 has been given a promising update by producer Judy Craymer, stating that a third movie “will happen” and that she has already got a storyline in mind for the next outing.

The Mamma Mia! movies have become cult classics over the years. The over-the-top and fun musical numbers, ensemble cast, and beautiful Greek setting won over the hearts of ABBA fans as well as musical lovers.

Given that the second Mamma Mia! film was a smash hit, fans have been hanging onto the hope that a third movie will eventually be developed and round out the musical trilogy. Thanks to a new interview with Variety, the chances of fans getting their prayers answered is all the more likely.

While speaking with the outlet, Mamma Mia! Producer Judy Craymer confirmed that she has plans to make a third film and that acting legend Meryl Streep is excited to come back and play Donna one last time.

Mamma Mia! 3 is definitely on the cards, confirms producer

“I am so hands on with everything that I can only do so much. So the TV show has been a big priority. I’m sure [the third movie] will happen. I’m in the privileged position that I have Universal Studios wanting to do it, who I love working with, and I have a storyline. It just always takes a certain amount of time with “Mamma Mia.” Bjorn and Benny always take a certain amount of convincing.

“I don’t know how much more convincing they’re gonna have because everybody wants another film. But they had ABBA Voyage and then they wanted a rest from ABBA stuff. But it will happen. We’ve done the television show, and now maybe I’ll focus on the movie. Maybe that’ll be a second 25-year celebration.”

With ABBA back and better than ever, a third film will likely continue its string of success and bring people back to the theatres to sing and scream their favorite ABBA songs once more.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.