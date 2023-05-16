Major Lord of the Rings star says it’d be “amazing” to return in new movies

There’s new Lord of the Rings movies potentially coming out, but an old face could be joining them, if they had their way.

The Lord of the Rings is one of the biggest Fantasy series of all time. The books, as well as the original film trilogy are both critically acclaimed and adored by a legion of fans. And thanks to the recent Amazon Prime series Rings of Power, the franchise is back at center stage.

Not only that, but The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that The Lord of the Rings is set to expand further, with new movies currently in development. There’s not much official information about the movies – You can find out more here – but there’s a chance that some old characters could come back.

In particular, there’s one Lord of the Rings actor that wants to jump right back into Middle Earth.

Andy Serkis could return to Lord of the Rings

After his hit performance in Star Wars’ Andor series, and of course his iconic role as Gollum in the original LOTR film trilogy, Andy Serkis could be returning to his film roots.

Currently, New Line and Warner Bros. are in talks with original director Peter Jackson and his writing team about setting the film series up again, and while there’s no one officially signed on board, including any cast members, Andy Serkis is very keen to join in.

When interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter about the old cast and crew re-joining, he stated, “I adore those guys and they are a second family to me.

“I’ve spent so many years making films with them. I love their sensibility and their take; it’s filmmaking on a different kind of level. You live and breathe it. And so, yes, if some opportunity were to come up, it would be an amazing thing.”

Now, he might not necessarily be returning as Gollum if he were to come back. Warner Bros. film bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy have previously explained that they’re not looking to reboot anything, but more so tell new stories: “Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen.

“The result was a landmark series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans. But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film. The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure.”

But given Serkis’ amazing acting chops and motion capture ability – he’s also played Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot and Snoke in the Star Wars sequels – he would no doubt play something spectacular no mater what role he gave to the new leg of the LOTR franchise.

