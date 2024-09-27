Harry Potter fans pay tribute to Maggie Smith by sharing her “most iconic” scene

Harry Potter fans have paid tribute to actress Maggie Smith after her death, including her “most iconic” scene in the franchise.

The Downton Abbey and Harry Potter star died on September 27, as confirmed by her family in a public statement. While her TV and movie career has spanned over seven decades, it’s her time in the wizarding world that many remember most fondly.

Introduced in the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, Smith played Professor Minerva McGonagall, head of Gryffindor house and deputy headmistress under Albus Dumbledore. Best known for her quick sarcastic wit and kind heart, McGonagall had a barrage of quotable lines in the franchise, with one moment sticking out in particular.

Article continues after ad

“Will always remember this as one of Maggie Smith’s most iconic scenes,” one fan posted on X/Twitter with a clip of McGonagall standing off against Severus Snape in Deathly Hallows. Following Voldemort‘s takeover of Hogwarts, past alumni rallied to take the dementors down… with a little added help from the staff.

Article continues after ad

“Maggie Smith’s performances are filled with iconic moments,” a second agreed. “One standout scene that many fans remember is from Downton Abbey, where her character, Violet Crawley, delivers sharp-witted lines filled with humor and wisdom. “

Article continues after ad

A third stated: “Mine being ‘I always wanted to use that spell.'”

“Omg. Was just thinking about this scene when I saw the news,” a fourth explained.

McGonagall’s Piertortum Locomotor spell and her iconic transformation into a cat have also been cited as fan-favorite scenes.

“RIP to a legendary actress and huge part of my childhood. Rest easy Professor McGonagall,” one fan wrote.

“Maggie Smith gave us one of the most delightfully chilling scenes in the Harry Potter film saga. This scene is engrained in me forever because Maggie executed it flawlessly,” another said.

Article continues after ad

Smith starred in all of the Harry Potter movies until 2011, before debuting in her renowned TV role as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey in 2010. While starkly different, the quick wit and acidic takedowns of the two have made them standout roles in Smith’s career.

Article continues after ad

“Maggie Smith is one of those names you can’t think of the world without. A cinematic icon you’d think would be around forever. & she WILL be around forever—she breathed life into everything, from Gosford Park to Harry Potter, from California Suite to Washington Square. Immortal,” another fan tweeted.

Article continues after ad

Smith had one film – A German Life – in production. It’s unclear whether she was supposed to be involved in the upcoming third and final Downton Abbey movie.

All of the Harry Potter movies are currently available to stream on Max.