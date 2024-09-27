Maggie Smith died exactly one year after another Harry Potter star

Harry Potter fans have been unsettled by news of Maggie Smith’s death – yet some have noticed an incredibly strange coincidence linked to another Harry Potter star.

On September 27, the family of Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith confirmed her death in a public statement, having “passed away peacefully in hospital” the same morning.

Fans of the wizarding world paid tribute to her character Professor McGonagall, who appeared in all Harry Potter movies from 2001-2011. However, some have also spotted another detail linked to her co-stars – Smith died exactly a year after Michael Gambon, who plays Albus Dumbledore.

Article continues after ad

Gambon died on September 27, 2023, following a bout of pneumonia. While a number of other Harry Potter stars have also died since the movies were released, Gambon was the most recent, making his unexpected connection to Smith all the more apparent.

“Michael Gambon and Maggie Smith both passed away on 27th September, just one year apart,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

A second weighed in, “One year ago today: Michael Gambon passed away. Today: Maggie Smith passed away. Two legendary people who played two of our favorite Harry Potter characters.”

Article continues after ad

“Maggie Smith dying one year to the day after Michael Gambon died is so heartbreaking,” a third added.

While the pair were friends off-screen and had starred together in previous movies – including the 1999 film The Last September – there were plenty of similarities between their Harry Potter characters.

Both Dumbledore and McGonagall acted as bastions of hope at Hogwarts, proving that ‘good magic’ could triumph over evil. The pair were also always on Harry’s side, keen to see him reach his full potential… even if that did come with a bit of tough love.

Article continues after ad

McGonagall acted as Dumbledore’s deputy headmistress until his death in The Half-Blood Prince. She then went on to defend Hogwarts against Voldemort’s takeover in both Deathly Hallows films.

Article continues after ad

Outside of Harry Potter, both Gambon and Smith had careers spanning decades.

Smith received numerous accolades including two Oscars for her film roles – Best Actress for the 1969 movie The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and Best Supporting Actress in 1978’s California Suite.

Gambon won four BAFTAs and two SAG awards – including one for 2001 period piece Gosford Park, which Smith also appeared in.

Article continues after ad

You can watch all the Harry Potter movies on Max.