Mads Mikkelsen has a deadline for the Hannibal revival and it’s soon

Ahead of the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, Mads Mikkelsen reflects on the potential for a Hannibal revival, and he’s game – but he’s also got a deadline in mind.

From Casino Royale to Fantastic Beasts, Mikkelsen has proven time and again that he makes the perfect villain, so it’ll come as no surprise that the actor is playing the big bad in the new Disney prequel/sequel.

In Mufasa: The Lion King, his character Kiros is the dastardly leader of a pride of white lions known as “The Outsiders.”

Article continues after ad

Dexerto caught up with Mikkelsen ahead of the release of the new movie, where we took the opportunity to ask him about the long-rumored Hannibal revival.

Mads Mikkelsen hoping for Hannibal revival soon

NBC

“It’s been back and forth for a long time,” he explained. If it does get the go-ahead, Mikkelsen said it would “have to be within the next couple of years – unless you want to see him when he’s 70 years old.”

Article continues after ad

The good news is, the actor and the rest of the team behind the Hannibal series are keen to continue the story. “We’re ready. Everybody in the cast would love to go back,” he continued.

Article continues after ad

When asked why he thinks no networks have ordered Season 4 yet, Mikkelsen speculated, “I’ve heard rumors, and there has been [interest] and then not really.

“I don’t know, maybe they’re reluctant to pick up something that has been. But I know there’s a big fan group who wants it, so I’m still crossing my fingers.”

If there are any streamers or networks reading this, you know what to do. After all, not only was the Silence of the Lambs prequel series a critical and commercial success, but Mikkelsen proved to be a worthy successor to Anthony Hopkins’ Dr Lecter.

Article continues after ad

The third and final season wrapped up in 2015, and there’s been talks of Hannibal Season 4 ever since. Mikkelsen and the cast sound ready to go, so fingers crossed something happens in the next couple of years.

Article continues after ad

Until then, you can see Mufasa: The Lion King when it drops in theaters on Friday, December 20. You can also read Mikkelsen’s top pick for the next James Bond, Mufasa’s James Earl Jones dedication explained, and The Lion King’s most underrated sequel.