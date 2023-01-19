Made in Abyss new season: Early plot details, trailers, more

Made in Abyss revealed a new season in their trailer, serving as the sequel to Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. Here is everything to know.

The series Made in Abyss is a critically acclaimed anime based on a preexisting manga. With a movie and two seasons already released, the new entry for Made in Abyss has gained a sizeable and committed following. And with a new season revealed in a trailer uploaded on January 15, fans are eagerly anticipating Made in Abyss The Golden City of the Scorching Sun sequel.

Made in Abyss The Golden City of the Scorching Sun sequel trailer

Here is the official trailer revealing the production of the sequel to Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. Outside of this single trailer, not much information has been officially revealed. But once it does, expect this page to be updated promptly.

Article continues after ad

Early plot details

The new season appears to be a direct sequel to Made in Abyss The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, during which the main divers began their exploration of yet another layer of the Abyss. Therefore, considering it’s based on a preexisting manga, the plot is set in stone, adapting the source material.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This article won’t include spoilers, but for those who do want spoilers before the official release, check the source material. For viewers who don’t want to invest as much time to catch up to the series, the movies recap the earlier seasons in a much faster pace. But there is no recap movie for the direct prequel: Made in Abyss The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, which is has a total of 12 episodes.

Article continues after ad

The release date has yet to be revealed, but expect this article to be updated with information once it is officially announced.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Super Mario Bros Movie | Invincible Season 2