Madden film: Cast, plot & everything we know

A brand new Biopic centering on NFL icon John Madden is in the works with Amazon, so here is everything we know so far.

The Madden video game franchise is among the best-selling and most popular sports gaming franchises ever.

The very first game in the franchise, John Madden Football, was released back in 1988. Since then, the Madden franchise has grossed over four billion dollars and remains a staple IP for developer EA.

However, Amazon has revealed they will be developing a Biopic centered on the legendary NFL figure, mainly focusing on the years surrounding his retirement and his decision to become the face of the Madden video game franchise.

Article continues after ad

This comes after John Madden’s death in December 2021 sent NFL fans into a state of mourning while also celebrating his legacy within the sporting world.

As such, here is everything we know about the upcoming Madden film, including cast and plot details.

Article continues after ad

Given that the Madden film was only recently announced, we don’t expect a release date or even a window to be confirmed anytime soon.

However, we’ll update this section as soon as we know more about the Madden film’s release date.

Article continues after ad

Madden cast: Who is set to star in the film?

David O. Russell will direct the film. Russel is known for helming many Academy Award-winning films such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and The Fighter.

Regarding casting, Deadline revealed that Nicolas Cage has been cast in the titular role and is prepared to transform himself into John Madden for the film.

“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” said Russell in a quote provided to Deadline.

Article continues after ad

While Will Ferrell was initially in talks to play Madden in 2023, Cage has now officially been cast.

Article continues after ad

No other cast members have been confirmed for the film at the time of writing. However, we’ll update this section as more actors are revealed.

Madden movie plot: What is the movie about?

EA Sports The Madden franchise is still a huge IP for developer EA.

The Madden film is set to be a Biopic about the beloved NFL player, commentator, and figure John Madden.

The movie will reportedly follow Madden’s life from when he stepped away from his coaching role at the Oakland Raiders to become the face of the Madden video game franchise and, later, a prolific sports commentator.

Article continues after ad

Comments made to Deadline by director David O. Russell also reveal, “Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity, and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.”

Be sure to check back in with this article as we update it with all the latest information.