Mad Max, Saw, and other amazing movies are leaving Hulu in November
There’s a number of great movies on Hulu, but a lot of them will sadly be dropping off the streaming service in November.
Hulu, like other streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, is home to a number of great titles. There’s the action epic Mad Max Fury Road, as well as entries from the horror franchise Saw.
However, streaming platforms generally don’t get to keep movies forever. So with the changing of the season, as we move from fall to winter, so too will a number of great movies leave Hulu.
But which exact movies are leaving, and on what date? Read on and we’ll explain.
What movies are leaving Hulu in November?
Over 70 titles will be leaving the streaming platform in November, including action flicks like Die Hard, comedies like Easy A, and horrors like the Saw movies.
Here is the full list of the movies that are leaving Hulu sometime next month:
November 2nd
- Ready Player One
November 3rd
- A Walk to Remember
November 8th
- Mad Max: Fury Road
November 14th
- A Long Way Down
- Blade Of The Immortal
- Cocaine Cowboys
- Cocaine Cowboys 2
- Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded
- Georgia Rule
- Point Break
- The Seat Filler
November 15th
- Johnny English Strikes Again
November 18th
- Sliding Doors
November 21st
- The Intern
November 22nd
- Every Other Holiday
November 24th
- Christmas Perfection
November 30th
- 50 First Dates
- A Dangerous Method
- Annabelle
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Belle
- Breaking Up
- Chronicle
- The Cookout
- The Day The Earth Stood Still
- Damsels In Distress
- Dance With Me
- Darling Companion
- Die Hard
- Doctor Sleep
- Dragonball: Evolution
- Easy A
- Exorcism Of Emily Rose
- The Good Son
- Good Kids
- The Guilty
- Hail Caesar!
- The Holiday
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- It (Stephen King’s)
- It Chapter Two
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Just Married
- Larry Crowne
- The Last King of Scotland
- The Lego Ninjago Movie
- Love & Other Drugs
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Midnight In Paris
- Moscow On The Hudson
- Murder on the Orient Express
- The Omen
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Pulling Strings
- The Punisher
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Punisher: War Zone
- The Quarry
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Raising Arizona
- The Transporter
- Transporter 2
- Transporter 3
- True Lies
- Saw
- Saw 2
- Saw 3
- Saw 4
- Saw 5
- Saw 6
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- Shaun Of The Dead
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Star Trek
- We Bought a Zoo
- Wild Hogs
However, Hulu isn’t just cutting things without replacing them. A number of films will also be joining the website, including Elf, Space Jam, Sandlot, and Twister.
