Mad Max, Saw, and other amazing movies are leaving Hulu in November

There’s a number of great movies on Hulu, but a lot of them will sadly be dropping off the streaming service in November.

Hulu, like other streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, is home to a number of great titles. There’s the action epic Mad Max Fury Road, as well as entries from the horror franchise Saw.

However, streaming platforms generally don’t get to keep movies forever. So with the changing of the season, as we move from fall to winter, so too will a number of great movies leave Hulu.

But which exact movies are leaving, and on what date? Read on and we’ll explain.

What movies are leaving Hulu in November?

Over 70 titles will be leaving the streaming platform in November, including action flicks like Die Hard, comedies like Easy A, and horrors like the Saw movies.

Here is the full list of the movies that are leaving Hulu sometime next month:

November 2nd

Ready Player One

November 3rd

A Walk to Remember

November 8th

Mad Max: Fury Road

November 14th

A Long Way Down

Blade Of The Immortal

Cocaine Cowboys

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded

Georgia Rule

Point Break

The Seat Filler

November 15th

Johnny English Strikes Again

November 18th

Sliding Doors

November 21st

The Intern

November 22nd

Every Other Holiday

November 24th

Christmas Perfection

November 30th

50 First Dates

A Dangerous Method

Annabelle

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bend It Like Beckham

Belle

Breaking Up

Chronicle

The Cookout

The Day The Earth Stood Still

Damsels In Distress

Dance With Me

Darling Companion

Die Hard

Doctor Sleep

Dragonball: Evolution

Easy A

Exorcism Of Emily Rose

The Good Son

Good Kids

The Guilty

Hail Caesar!

The Holiday

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

It (Stephen King’s)

It Chapter Two

Johnson Family Vacation

Just Married

Larry Crowne

The Last King of Scotland

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Love & Other Drugs

Machine Gun Preacher

Midnight In Paris

Moscow On The Hudson

Murder on the Orient Express

The Omen

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Pulling Strings

The Punisher

The Pursuit of Happyness

Punisher: War Zone

The Quarry

Rambo: Last Blood

Raising Arizona

The Transporter

Transporter 2

Transporter 3

True Lies

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter

Shaun Of The Dead

Sleepless in Seattle

Star Trek

We Bought a Zoo

Wild Hogs

However, Hulu isn’t just cutting things without replacing them. A number of films will also be joining the website, including Elf, Space Jam, Sandlot, and Twister.

