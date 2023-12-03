Macaulay Culkin reunites with Home Alone parent for Walk of Fame ceremony

Macaulay Culkin reunited with his on-screen Home Alone parent Catherine O’Hara during his emotional Walk of Fame ceremony.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or don’t turn on the TV during the Christmas season, then you’re familiar with the holiday classic films Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Starring Macaulay Culkin, the films centered around young Kevin McCallister being left behind on two family vacations: once to Paris and once to Floria. Each time he was left behind, he would have to fight off robbers trying to harm him.

After almost 30 years of families all over the world enjoying the films, Culkin recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he was once against reunited with his Home Alone mom Catherine O’Hara.

Culkin reunited with Home Alone parent for Walk of Fame

The actor, who has taken a bit of a step back from the industry since his child star days, recently received the coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In attendance during the ceremony was his fiancée and mother of his two boys Brenda Song, Party Monster co-star Natasha Lyonne, and his Home Alone mother Catherine O’Hara.

During her speech, O’Hara praised Culkin for his role in the generation defining film stating, “Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation…the reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin.”

“I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do,” O’Hara said, adding that Culkin gave the “perfect performance” in both films.

O’Hara continued her praise of Culkin citing that he brings a “sweet and twisted, yet totally relatable” sense of humor to every project and that “it’s a sign of intelligence in a child and a key to survival at any age.”

“Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” O’Hara said as she concluded her time, “And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you.”

