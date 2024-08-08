Lovely Runner fans left “bawling” after watching this heartbreaking scene

Netflix has no shortage of amazing K-dramas, but one of this year’s best – Lovely Runner – still has fans “bawling” over one emotional scene.

If you know your stuff, you’ve probably checked out the best K-dramas of the year so far. For many, Lovely Runner easily tops the list.

The emotional rom-com follows Im Sol and musician Ryu Sun-jae, who unexpectedly dies. Sol wakes up in a classroom 15 years earlier and vows to change the future for both of them.

Its 16 episodes make it one of the most binge-worthy TV shows on the streaming service, but fans agree it’s the opening seven minutes that are the most touching.

In the scene, Sol gives an emotional speech from her hospital bed, believing she is being prank-called by a radio show.

“I’m always crying every time rewatch this scene,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing “I don’t think I’ll ever stop crying to this scene either. May we not only relate to Sol’s sadness but her happiness too.”

“It’s not even 10 minutes, yet I’m weeping like seeing someone die,” a third mused, with a fourth replying “I don’t blame you. it’s really rare for a K-drama to make that much of an emotional impact during the first ep and we barely know the characters tbh.”

Even though the story was originally posted as a webtoon in 2020, Netflix users didn’t anticipate the live-action adaptation to be so emotionally intense.

“I would like to formally apologize to everyone who told me to watch Lovely Runner and I brushed them off because I am experiencing it for the first time and I am a mess,” another tweet reads. “this is top-tier loser lover boy, soulmates in every life, romantic comedy K-drama. top 10 EVER.”

“Undoubtingly the best romantic comedy drama ever, y’all need to watch Lovely Runner or else you’re completely missing out,” one fan added.

By the time fans get to the end, it’s been a heartbreaking whirlwind through an entire year. As the two come together as a couple, they promise to “give you all my life, all seasons.”

“The wave to earth reference?! I’m bawling omg,” another viewer added.

If you want to experience the feels for yourself, you can catch Lovely Runner on Netflix – but if you’re in the US, you’ll need a VPN.

