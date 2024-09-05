Lovely Runner star returns in 2024’s highest-rated K-drama

If bingeing all of Lovely Runner wasn’t enough, we’ve got good news for you. One of the show’s biggest stars is making his K-drama return in a show you don’t want to miss.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newbie, it can feel like there’s more good K-drama about than we’re able to watch. Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is about to come back, and juggernaut Squid Game Season 2 will round the year out… and that’s just scratching the surface.

One title that’s proved deliciously binge-worthy is Lovely Runner, with all episodes available to stream on Viki. With its 16 episodes dropping on tVn in April this year, fans fell in love with Im Sol finding comfort in Sun-jae’s music following a childhood accident.

Fans have been left in tears since the show finished, but fear not! Lead actor Byeon Woo-Seok is back in one of the most anticipated dramas of the month – and it’s even easier to stream.

Sticking with tVn after Lovely Runner, Woo-Seok will be making a special appearance in Prime Video’s No Gain No Love. The new TV show follows Son Hae-yeong, who arranges a fake wedding with convenience store employee Kim Ji Uk to try and get a promotion.

It’s already one of the highest-rated K-dramas of the year, taking the top spot in tVn’s average viewership figures.

A source from the production team said in a statement, “Byeon Woo-Seok will be making a special appearance in No Gain No Love. This special appearance came about due to his connection with [the drama’s] director Kim Jung Sik.”

The bad news? This is all we know so far. We’ve got no idea who the Lovely Runner star will play, how many episodes he’ll be in, or whether the cameo is a one-time thing.

As of September 3, only four episodes of the binge-worthy TV show have been released, with a further eight to go. They’ll drop on the streaming service on a weekly basis, meaning the season finale can be expected in early October.

There’s some good news ahead for Byeon Woo-Seok fans in the US, though. You don’t need a VPN to watch No Gain No Love, with its release simultaneous across all international versions of Prime Video.

This also means you don’t have to go on a hunt for episodes that have English subtitles… they’re already waiting for you.

If you’d prefer to watch it on tVn, you’ll need to be ready every Monday and Tuesday at 8.50pm KST.

No Gain No Love and Lovely Runner are available to stream now. In the meantime, check out the TV shows streaming this month.