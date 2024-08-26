How to watch the Love Sea Special Episode – where is it streaming?

You might have thought all episodes of Thai drama Love Sea were already out, but you’d be mistaken. Here’s the full lowdown on the surprise special episode and where you can catch it.

Many binge-worthy TV shows this year have come from unlikely sources – and the Thai BL (that’s an abbreviation for Boy’s Love) is having a surge in popularity.

A far cry from the K-dramas we all know and love (though there are similar traits between the two), Love Sea has a different romantic hook. Writer Tongrak meets the irritable Mahasamut on his travels for inspiration for his next novel, and quickly falls for him.

The rom-com quickly heats up, and now it’s back for one final hurrah. But what is the Love Sea special episode, and where can you find it?

Where to watch the Love Sea Special Episode

Officially, the Love Sea special episode is available to watch on Vimeo following the fan party on August 25, but you’ll have to pay.

iQIYI

The latest episode of the new TV show was originally broadcast at a special event in Bangkok, with its Vimeo release following shortly after. It will cost fans $12.99 to watch it… but that’s not the only way.

The special episode is also available on DailyMotion for free, along with the rest of the episodes. However, if you need subtitles other than English, signing up for Vimeo is the best way to see it.

As the episode has been out for less than a week, it’s currently unclear if it will join the rest of Love Sea on its typical streaming service iQIYI – but if you ask us, it’s a good bet.

Are there English subtitles?

Yes! You can find English subtitles on multiple versions of the Love Sea special episode.

iQIYI

As we’ve touched on, English subtitles are available on both the legitimate version (Vimeo) and some less-than-sneaky free versions that you can easily Google (DailyMotion).

This was to be expected, though. With such a big Western fanbase, previous Love Sea episodes also had subtitles throughout the show’s run.

If you want to watch more shows like Love Sea, don’t panic! Every single show iQIYI hosts has subtitles too, meaning you’re never missing out.

How many episodes are there?

There are 11 episodes of Love Sea in total, including the new special episode.

iQIYI

If you want to catch up with Love Sea, the full breakdown looks something like this:

Episode 1: ‘Love Begins with the Flick of a Pen’ Rak’s friend, Connor, convinces him to take some time away while he writes his novel. However, Connor has arranged for an irritating man, Mahasamut, to look after Rak during his stay.

Episode 2: ‘Echoes Across the Endless Blue’ After a shared intimate moment, Rak finds inspiration to continue writing his novel.

Episode 3: ‘Where the Sky Touches the Sea’ Rak’s time on the island is approaching its end. His family complicates his decision as he makes plans for the end of his stay.

Episode 4: ‘From Seaside to Skyline’ Unable to avoid his business back home, Rak returns to Bangkok with Mut by his side.

Episode 5: ‘Supporting a Guy is No Big Deal’ Rak and Mut are faced with the arrival of Rak’s sister, Prin, who immediately looks down on Mut.

Episode 6: ‘Jealousy is a Sign of Love’ Rak and Mut take care of Rak’s niece when her grandfather starts lingering and making her scared.

Episode 7: ‘The Role of Drama Creators’ Prin tries to create problems for Rak at the press conference for his upcoming series adaptation.

Episode 8: ‘Return of the Past’ While the relationship between Tongrak and Mahasamut is going really well, a big obstacle emerges between them. When Jak, Tongrak’s father, appeared, the past that was buried deep down in this author’s heart came back to him again.

Episode 9: ‘The Chosen Path’ Jak’s attempts to hurt Mut put Rak in a position of making a painful choice.

Episode 10: ‘Tongrak – Mahasamut’ Feeling certain that Rak can’t reciprocate his love, Mut returns to his home on the island.

Episode 11: ‘Special: A Shared Tomorrow’

Love Sea is packed with passionate chemistry

Since the series began in June, fans have been praising Love Sea for its passionate chemistry and intense physical scenes.

As for the special episode itself, fans were surprised it appeared “fluffier” than the main series.

“It was definitely fluffier than I expected!” one posted on Reddit “I honestly thought they were going to go at it on the island. I like that the nc scenes were different and showcased different sides to Mahasamut and Tongrak’s relationship.”

A second agreed, “It was so FLUFFY and heartwarming. Say what you want about the show itself but no one is doing it like FortPeat!! Deans of the chemistry department!!

“And just seeing how Tongrak has changed and now ‘I love you’ just comes naturally to him and giving/receiving affection is second nature. Not to mention how we got Pouty Rak, a few hair sweeps, a couple forehead kisses AND a little nose peck. I have been fed.”

“The second the episode ended I just burst into tears,” a third tweeted about the special episode. “That was absolutely beautiful, a perfect episode and a perfect ending.”

You can catch the Love Sea special episode on Vimeo now. In the meantime, catch up with more TV shows streaming, how to watch The Boyfriend reunion, and the most anticipated K-dramas of the year.