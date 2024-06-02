Lost is finally coming to Netflix, and everyone’s predicting the same thing

Lost is finally joining Netflix, and fans of the polarizing TV drama are all thinking the same thing — that we’re in for a reckoning.

When it comes to the prestige TV landscape of the early 2000s, Lost is often, well…lost among its much more enduring small screen counterparts. Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and The Sopranos are all regarded as some of the greatest TV shows ever made, with Lost often getting neglected in the conversation.

Well, now’s the time for that to change, with the thriller series joining the streaming service on July 1, 2024. Joining Netflix’s slate of new TV shows, every episode will be available to stream to old and new viewers alike. As such, Lost fanatics all think that a reevaluation is due of Lost’s controversial ending.

After running for six years, Lost ended in 2010. Its finale would go on to become one of the most-criticized in history, with the majority of audiences hating how it left its expansive cast of characters. (Warning: if you’re planning on watching Lost for the first time when it arrives on Netflix, there are spoilers ahead!)

For those who need reminding, the final episode of Lost ends with Jack laying down in the jungle and dying. He then meets the other islanders in a church — which many assumed to be the afterlife — before they all leave together.

When it aired, the ending quickly became hated. Part of the criticism came from a misunderstanding, with many viewers believing that the ending meant that the characters were in purgatory the whole time, rendering all the dramatic events of the show absolutely useless. However, the creators have since denied this theory.

With this in mind, following the news of the Netflix release, many fans have made it known that they think Lost (and its ending) deserves a second chance.

As one user wrote on X: “When everyone re-watches LOST and realizes the finale is actually perfect and deserves ‘best ever’ status, I’m gonna be insufferably smug.”

“The reevaluation is coming. Those of us who held firm that this show rules will be vindicated,” wrote another. A third added: “The quote tweets are hurting my soul even as someone who only watched it for the first time like two years ago I truly can’t believe how so many people fundamentally misunderstood the ending and as such write off the whole show. Ridiculous.”

“The Lost renaissance and the reevaluation of the ending is upon us,” said another.

Another added: “My firm stance remains that Lost is good and the finale is great and haters will be welcomed with open arms on the right side of history after they reevaluate.”

Make no mistake: when Lost originally aired in 2004, at-home audiences had never seen anything like it. The pilot — the most expensive ever filmed at the time — was the result of dedication and craft, with the creatives even bringing in a full-scale real-life plane for the shocking opening scene.

When it arrives on Netflix on July 1, be sure to check it out. In the meantime, take a look at all the most binge worthy TV shows to watch now. You can also keep up to date with the best TV to arrive this month, like The Bear Season 3 and House of the Dragon Season 2.