Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim popcorn bucket is an actual hammer

Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim’s exclusive popcorn bucket has been revealed and it’s an actual War hammer.

In a surprising turn from recent years, unique and limited-edition popcorn buckets have made a huge resurgence. From Dune 2’s viral “Fleshlight” to Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, and more, almost every major film with a theatrical release is being honored with its very own popcorn tin.

Moreover, these aren’t just generic buckets with a special logo on the side. The design for these tins is getting bigger, better, and more unbelievable.

Most recently, Gladiator 2 unveiled a Coloseum popcorn bucket with a built-in fight simulation, and now, Lord of the Rings is taking things to a whole new level yet again.

Ahead of the release of Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, AMC Theatres have revealed its official popcorn bucket for the animated movie, a 27-inch War Hammer.

Initially, fans assumed that the bucket was a smaller-scale replica of the weapon seen in the film. However, it has now been confirmed that it is true-to-size, with the face of the hammer opening up as the actual popcorn bucket.

Warner Bros.

It can be purchased from AMC Theatres for $32.99 USD. However, be sure to get in before stock runs out, as the exclusive popcorn tins typically sell out almost instantly.

Across X (formerly Twitter), users have been sharing their excitement at this truly original popcorn bucket design.

One fan wrote, “Amazing!!! That’s one collector’s bucket that I actually will get!” Another added, “Give me that hammer! For the Rohirrim!”

Other moviegoers are a bit more ambivalent about the design, noting that it is likely to create problems for those sitting in the theatres trying to eat popcorn from the giant hammer.

Other X users responded with “Can’t wait for the fight videos from the theatre” and “Narrator: This did not end well for anyone in attendance.”

Lord of the Rings: War of Rohhirim will be released in theatres on December 12, 2024.