The wait is finally over – Longlegs has arrived. If you’re a horror fan, you may be wondering how to watch it and if it’s available to stream at home.

If you’re more of a ‘from behind a pillow’ kind of horror movie viewer, you might be waiting to watch Longlegs from the safety of your own home (although avoiding the spoilers won’t be easy).

But, chances are you’ve been chomping at the bit for Longlegs to hit the big screen ever since the first cryptic teaser dropped back in January.

Though it isn’t exactly an action movie that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible, Longlegs is an artful, atmospheric thriller and a cinematic experience that’s well worth the ticket price. It could easily be one of the best horror movies of the year.

How to watch Longlegs

Right now, the only way to watch Longlegs is at the cinema.

Following several early previews, Longlegs’ official theatrical release started on Friday, July 12. It’s currently playing in 2,500 cinemas across the US.

You can either buy tickets for the Nicolas Cage horror at your local theater, or find showtimes and tickets via one of the following platforms:

If you’re watching it with others, make sure everyone’s 18 and above, as Longlegs is R-rated.

Is Longlegs streaming?

Longlegs is neither available to rent or buy on-demand nor is it on streaming. But when it does become available, it’ll be on Hulu’s streaming service.

Osgood Perkins’ new horror flick is distributed by Neon, which signed a multi-year output deal that gives Hulu exclusive streaming rights to its movies after their theatrical release.

As for when it might land on the streaming service, it all depends on how well it performs at the box office. With a positive critical response and a marketing campaign that has generated plenty of buzz, Longlegs is projected to perform well.

According to Deadline, Longlegs earned between $2.5m and $3m in its previews alone. If it continues this streak, it could be on track for a $10m-$15m opening – significant given its smaller budget, which is estimated to be in the $10m range.

If it succeeds at the box office, then we can expect to wait a little longer for streaming. Although there’s no date at the time of writing, we can take a look at some other Neon releases to give us a rough idea.

Infinity Pool, for example, dropped in cinemas on January 27, 2023, before arriving on Hulu on June 23, meaning there was a five-month wait.

More recently, Immaculate landed in theaters on March 22, 2024, and it’s yet to drop on Hulu. However, it did become available to rent digitally on April 16, 2024, less than a month after its theatrical release.

So, if you’re desperate to watch Longlegs at home and you can’t wait for it to arrive on Hulu, you’ll likely be able to view it via on-demand services such as Amazon Prime sooner. We’ll be sure to keep this space updated as and when streaming details are announced.

What about IMAX?

Longlegs isn’t available to watch in IMAX, 3D, or other premium large-format viewing options. This makes sense, given it’s an R-rated indie horror, designed to deliver its scares through storytelling and atmosphere rather than big-screen spectacle.

But that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting it. As said by one on Reddit, “I would have loved for Longlegs to be in any PLF as I’ve also heard about the sound design…

“In a perfect universe, Longlegs would have an IMAX run for one week between its release and Twisters, but doing so would mean sacrificing a few slots for Despicable Me 4, which may not be economically viable for them.”

Neon Longlegs is available to watch in standard format only

Not everyone agrees, however, with one replying, “Personally, it doesn’t look like the type of film that would do great in IMAX.

“Sound design or not, it feels like it’s a film that was intended solely for standard theaters. I can’t see average audiences paying extra to go and see it in a PLF.”

