Longlegs sends “grisly” gift to reporter with terrifying “cryptic warning”

Just when you thought the genius Longlegs marketing campaign was done, it goes and pulls a new stunt: sending a reporter a nasty gift with a creepy “cryptic warning.”

From creepy, cryptic teasers and horrifying posters to real-life phone numbers that lead to eerie messages, the build-up to the new horror movie has been nothing short of formidable.

And Longlegs is living up to the hype so far, with early reviews giving it a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, describing the new flick as like a “Satanic Silence of the Lambs.”

With less than two weeks until Longlegs arrives in cinemas, Neon isn’t done with its next-level campaign just yet.

Article continues after ad

Taking to X/Twitter, horror journalist Meagan Navarro wrote: “I just received a bloody package from Longlegs that contained a blood-splattered viewfinder filled with grisly images and a cryptic warning that I’m next. I’m so dead.”

Alongside the message, she shared side-by-side images of the bloody package and viewfinder.

Article continues after ad

Although it no doubt has some gory stills from the film itself, Navarro revealed that “Longlegs doesn’t like when you share the grisly images.” And you don’t want to go p*ssing him off.

The comments section is filled with praise for the stunt, with one writing, “This is one of the best promo items I’ve ever seen! Hats off Neon.”

Article continues after ad

“I would actually sh*t my pants if this arrived at my front door,” confessed another, while a third added, “We are definitely jealous.”

A fourth chimed in, “I’m trying not to be over hyped for this. But reviews and now this…”

But there are genuine reasons to be hyped about Longlegs. Other than its marketing ploy, the Neon horror movie sees Nicolas Cage as the elusive, titular serial killer.

It Follows’ Maika Monroe portrays FBI agent Lee Harker, whose job on the case takes a terrifying turn when she unearths evidence of the occult.

Article continues after ad

Longlegs drops in cinemas on July 12. Why not also take a look at the other new movies coming out this month, as well as the films arriving on streaming in July. For more macabre content, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time.