Disney unveils first-ever Blu-rays for MCU & Star Wars shows

Disney Plus shows are finally coming to Blu-ray and 4K UHD, with Loki, WandaVision, and The Mandalorian soon receiving physical media releases.

With streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix removing original series and movies from their respective platforms, concerns about the future of physical media remain at an all-time high.

Fortunately, some gains are being made in this regard. A few days ago, Disney and Hulu announced that Dan Trachtenberg’s 2022 Predator prequel will hit 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 3.

Article continues after ad

It’s now clear that Disney has even bigger plans for bringing its streaming content to home video.

Article continues after ad

Loki and other Disney+ shows are coming to Blu-ray and 4K UHD

According to reporter Eric Goldman, a press release from Disney confirms that several Disney+ TV series will make the leap to “4K and Blu-ray in Steelbook packaging” later this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The list includes Loki Season 1 (September 26), WandaVision (November 28), and The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 (December 12). Pre-orders for all four titles will go live on August 28, though it’s unclear which online and brick-and-mortar retailers will participate.

Article continues after ad

In other replies to the Twitter thread, Goldman noted the press release made no mention of digital copies. Photos of the discs, cases, and extras appear in the post below:

A subsequent social media post from Goldman lists the bonus features included in the Loki Season 1 Blu-ray. Those who purchase a copy of the Blu-ray can expect the following featurettes: Designing the TVA, The Official TVA Orientation Video (narrated by Miss Minutes), Gag Reel, Deleted Scene: Look at Loki’s Coronation, Deleted Scene: The Standoff, and Assembled: The Making of Loki.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Designing the TVA bonus will notably include a sneak peek of Loki Season 2, which begins streaming on October 6. When details about bonus features for the other shows may appear online remains to be seen.