Loki star Jack Veal reveals he’s homeless in TikTok pleading for help

Jack Veal, the actor who played Kid Loki in the MCU series, has taken to TikTok to reveal he’s now homeless after allegedly dealing with abuse at home. Warning: some may find this content distressing.

Alongside his Marvel role, Veal has a long list of acting credits, including The End of the F**king World and The Peripheral.

But off camera, Veal has allegedly been experiencing issues at home. Yesterday (December 2), he took to TikTok with a two-minute video asking fans for their help, saying he’s not looking for money but just wants the video to go viral.

Article continues after ad

After introducing himself, the actor explained that despite his roles, he’s now homeless. “I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth,” he said.

“Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse, and et cetera. I didn’t have a very good upbringing. I struggle with mental health. I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Veal went on to explain that he can’t stay at his grandparents’ home as his grandfather is “terminally unwell,” and that “social services refuse to help.”

“I am desperate. I’ve been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day,” he continued.

“It’s difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids.”

Article continues after ad

The Disney star then gave viewers an insight into where he’s living at the moment, showing the small trailer where he sleeps and keeps all of his belongings. Since there’s no electricity, he uses various power banks to keep his devices going.

Article continues after ad

Veal finished the video by saying, “I need help. Please share. Please share it with whoever you can. You don’t have to pay me anything, I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible. I’ll continue to put some more stuff out, but please, I need help.”

Article continues after ad

Disney Jack Veal played Kid Loki in the Loki series

His post has since been viewed nearly 150K times and shared on X/Twitter, receiving thousands of comments from people sharing messages of support.

“That’s very sad, I hope he gets the help he needs,” said one, while another wrote, “Oh my god this is so so awful, no one should have to experience this and especially not a 17-year-old.”

A third added, “Being a young actor is tough if you aren’t constantly booking and without a good support system, hope he gets the help he needs.”

Article continues after ad

On TikTok, many have offered Veal a place to stay while he gets a permanent living space sorted, while urging viewers to share and circulate his message.

Article continues after ad

One person asked what happened to the money he earned from acting, to which Veal alleged, “Parents have taken it through legal loopholes.”