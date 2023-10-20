Loki Season 2: Who is Victor Timely?

Loki Season 2 Episode 3 introduced fans to the inventor and Chicago native Victor Timely. But, who is he exactly?

There have been a few new characters added to the cast of Loki Season 2 ranging from a quirky inventor to a solider turned movie star.

However, the show’s third episode introduced audiences to a shady new character named Victor Timely who works as inventor in 1800s Chicago.

But, a lot of fans have began to ask questions about Victor’s character and how fits into the Loki universe. Here’s everything we know.

Who is Victor Timely in Loki Season 2?

Victor Timely is a variant of Kang the Conqueror aka He Who Remains who has been tapped to take over the position of master of the multiverse.

According to Polygon, Victor is an “identity Kang built for himself after traveling from the far future back to the 20th century, in a scheme to establish a seat of mundane power in that time period, for the purposes of conquering the age of superheroes that was to follow.”

In the comics, Victor intellect allowed him to rewrite the history of the Industrial Revolution and place himself above other famous inventors of that time including Thomas Edison. Using his genius and general charm, Victor was able to takeover and rename the town of Timely, Wisconsin.

Though fans have only seen Victor in one episode, it seems like Loki Season 2 is sticking to his identity of being a Kang variant so far, but there’s kind of where the similarities in.

In Loki, Victor is not a super genius brute; he’s a con man who sells inventions that don’t work for a lot of money. Compared to He Who Remains, Victor is a kid on a playground.

However, this could all be act as He Who Remains did warn Loki and Sylvie that a lot of his variants aren’t to be trusted. Only time will tell how big of a threat Victor really is.

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1 – 3 are now streaming on Disney+.